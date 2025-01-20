Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah wishes Johnny Gaudreau's widow Meredith a happy birthday

Columbus Blue Jackets' alternate captain Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah, shared a birthday message on her Instagram story for Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of Johnny Gaudreau. Sarah posted two collages celebrating their friendship and Meredith's life.

The first collage included pictures of Meredith with Sarah and their friends. The images captured fun moments from events and casual hangouts. They showed the joy and connection between them.

"Hbd QUEEN @meredithgaudreau ilysm," Sarah wrote.

The second collage featured snaps featuring Meredith, Johnny and their other friends.

"Hbd beautiful girl, Ilysm," Sarah wrote.

Sarah shared photos on her Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @sarahsweetnam)

One picture showed Meredith holding her daughter Noa, alongside Sarah with her child. Other images featured Meredith at birthday parties and celebrations, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

Some highlighted Meredith's close relationships with her family and friends. There was also a photo of Meredith with Johnny, Sarah and her husband Erik.

Meredith’s life changed when her husband Johnny and his brother Matthew died in a biking accident in August.

Johnny Gaudreau's brother Matthew's wife wished Meredith

On Monday, Meredith Gaudreau received a birthday message from her sister-in-law Madeline. Madeline, who is the wife of Johnny’s brother Matthew, posted a throwback photo of them with their husbands.

"You inspire me daily. Happy birthday to the strongest woman I know @meredithgaudreau," Madeline wrote.

Madeline shared a picture featuring Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith, and her husband Matthew (Image Credit: Instagram @mogaudreau)

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau, both hockey players, tragically died on Aug. 29 in New Jersey while they were riding bicycles when a car hit them. The brothers were in town for their sister’s wedding.

Madeline, who gave birth to their son Tripp in December, shared her grief on Instagram. She spoke about the pain of losing Matthew.

"Tripp Matthew 🤍🦋 Mommy & Daddy’s world." Madeline captioned on Dec. 30.

Matthew and Johnny's mother, Jane, responded to Madeline's Instagram post.

"Mom-Mom & Pop-Pop’s hearts are overflowing with love for you, Tripp Matthew. We are so incredibly proud of you and your mommy and I know your Daddy is too!💙," Jane commented.

The Gaudreau family has attended memorial ceremonies to honor Johnny and Matthew. The Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames held tributes for the brothers in December.

