  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Johnny Gaudreau
  • Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah wishes Johnny Gaudreau's widow Meredith a happy birthday

Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah wishes Johnny Gaudreau's widow Meredith a happy birthday

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jan 20, 2025 19:42 GMT
Erik Gudbranson
Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah wished Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith a happy birthday (image credits: instagram/sarahsweetnam, meredithgaudreau_)

Columbus Blue Jackets' alternate captain Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah, shared a birthday message on her Instagram story for Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of Johnny Gaudreau. Sarah posted two collages celebrating their friendship and Meredith's life.

The first collage included pictures of Meredith with Sarah and their friends. The images captured fun moments from events and casual hangouts. They showed the joy and connection between them.

"Hbd QUEEN @meredithgaudreau ilysm," Sarah wrote.

The second collage featured snaps featuring Meredith, Johnny and their other friends.

"Hbd beautiful girl, Ilysm," Sarah wrote.
Sarah shared photos on her Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @sarahsweetnam)
Sarah shared photos on her Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @sarahsweetnam)

One picture showed Meredith holding her daughter Noa, alongside Sarah with her child. Other images featured Meredith at birthday parties and celebrations, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

also-read-trending Trending

Some highlighted Meredith's close relationships with her family and friends. There was also a photo of Meredith with Johnny, Sarah and her husband Erik.

Meredith’s life changed when her husband Johnny and his brother Matthew died in a biking accident in August.

Johnny Gaudreau's brother Matthew's wife wished Meredith

On Monday, Meredith Gaudreau received a birthday message from her sister-in-law Madeline. Madeline, who is the wife of Johnny’s brother Matthew, posted a throwback photo of them with their husbands.

"You inspire me daily. Happy birthday to the strongest woman I know @meredithgaudreau," Madeline wrote.
Madeline shared a picture featuring Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith, and her husband Matthew (Image Credit: Instagram @mogaudreau)
Madeline shared a picture featuring Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith, and her husband Matthew (Image Credit: Instagram @mogaudreau)

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau, both hockey players, tragically died on Aug. 29 in New Jersey while they were riding bicycles when a car hit them. The brothers were in town for their sister’s wedding.

Madeline, who gave birth to their son Tripp in December, shared her grief on Instagram. She spoke about the pain of losing Matthew.

"Tripp Matthew 🤍🦋 Mommy & Daddy’s world." Madeline captioned on Dec. 30.

Matthew and Johnny's mother, Jane, responded to Madeline's Instagram post.

"Mom-Mom & Pop-Pop’s hearts are overflowing with love for you, Tripp Matthew. We are so incredibly proud of you and your mommy and I know your Daddy is too!💙," Jane commented.

The Gaudreau family has attended memorial ceremonies to honor Johnny and Matthew. The Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames held tributes for the brothers in December.

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी