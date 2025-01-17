  • home icon
Evan Bouchard makes feelings known about Edmonton Oilers' ability to come back after major deficits

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Jan 17, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Forward Evan Bouchard spoke about the Edmonton Oilers comeback win (Source: Imagn)

Evan Bouchard spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ ability to come back after trailing by multiple goals. After their 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche, Bouchard shared his thoughts on the Oilers' resilience. The Oilers have had three multi-goal comeback victories in their last four games.

Midway through the first period, the Avalanche were leading 3-0 after back-to-back goals by Nathan MacKinnon. Bouchard said that the team doesn’t want to fall behind but always find a way to come back.

"The resiliency, " Bouchard said, "It's not something that, I mean we necessarily want to do to be behind, but, found a way to come back, and we're confident in our group. And we are behind to, you know, contribute offensively and come back."
also-read-trending Trending

Bouchard also praised the Oilers' determination, highlighting that they didn’t quit.

"We didn't quit." Bouchard said, "like I said, we know what we have. We know we can score goals, especially in a game like that on a back-to-back. It's going to be a tough game for us, and we stuck with it and paid off."

Bouchard had a big impact in the game, scoring a goal and adding an assist. His goal came in the third period, giving the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 lead. He explained that he saw Connor McDavid behind the net, creating space for him to get open.

"Connor, I saw him behind the net with some time," Bouchard said, "Figured to try to find open space for him. Yeah, just luckily got the puck on net, in a good spot, went in."

Bouchard then fired a slapshot past Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.

youtube-cover

Edmonton Oilers' comeback win started with Viktor Arvidsson's late goal

The Edmonton Oilers started their comeback when Viktor Arvidsson scored late in the first period to make it 3-1. Talking about the goal, Bouchard said:

"Yeah, it was huge. It was, like I said, not the start we wanted, but, you know, he found some life with that goal, so it was a big goal for us."

In the second period, Brett Kulak made it 3-2 before McDavid tied it at 3-3 after scoring on a rebound. Bouchard then gave Edmonton the lead for good.

The win against Colorado was another example of the Edmonton Oilers’ ability to fight back. With key players like Bouchard contributing, they are a dangerous team. The Oilers are proving that no deficit is insurmountable when they are on the ice.

