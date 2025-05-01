Evander Kane arrived to Game 5 in his teal Lamborghini Urus, donning a custom-made ice blue suit alongside Oilers teammate Connor Brown [WATCH]

Evander Kane arrived at Edmonton Oilers Game 5 against Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in his teal Lamborghini Urus. The forward wore a custom-made ice blue suit and walked in with his teammate, Connor Brown. The video of their arrival was shared by Gentleman’s Playbook on X.

“Evander Kane and Connor Brown pulling up to Game 5 last night in Kaner’s Lamborghini Urus 🔥 Custom made ice blue suit by yours truly.”

In Canada, the 2024 Lamborghini Urus comes in two trim levels, and according to driving.ca its price ranges from $275,717 to $313,488.

This is not the first time that Kane has shown his interest in sports cars. In October 2023, Kane shared an Instagram post about his new 2023 Maserati MC20 and thanked Maserati Edmonton.

"I’m excited to be driving a new Maserati for the upcoming season," Kane captioned the post.

Similarly, in June 2023, Kane was spotted riding a red Ferrari. He posted a photo with the caption:

“purple reign ☔️.” referring to the color of his suit.

In April 2023, Kane shared a picture of a black 2023 Maserati Grecale.

After returning in Game 2 from his hip and knee injury, for which he underwent surgery and missed the entire regular season, Kane has made a strong comeback. He has scored two goals and one assist in four playoff games. Additionally, he has registered 14 shots and 17 hits. Kane is playing on the Oilers' second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman.

Evander Kane's impact in Game 5 against the LA Kings

Evander Kane played a big role in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings. He scored a goal on five shots and added four hits. This helped the Oilers defeat the Kings 3-1 on Tuesday in their home Crypto.com Arena.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored first for the Kings during a power play early in the second period. But, Evander Kane tied the game minutes later with a wrist shot.

In the third period, Mattias Janmark scored the go-ahead goal for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl assisted on the third goal.

Calvin Pickard made 21 saves for the Oilers and the team has now won three straight games in the series. The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, and Game 6 will be played in Edmonton on Thursday night.

