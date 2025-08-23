Evander Kane celebrates fiancée Mara Teigen with heartfelt birthday message

Evander Kane celebrated his fiancée, Mara Teigen’s, birthday with a warm message on Instagram. The Vancouver Canucks forward posted two stories to mark the occasion. In the first one, he shared a picture of Mara with the caption:

“Happy birthday mara teigen. we all love you so much,” along with a heart and kiss emoji.

The second story showed the two sitting together in a cafe, holding glasses of wine and enjoying the moment.

via Instagram/@evanderkane

This birthday wish comes not long after Evander Kane shared news of his proposal to Mara on September 5. He posted photos from the special day with the caption:

“A long time coming @marateigen ❤️ so lucky to have you and our beautiful family. The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one.”

Mara Teigen also posted her own birthday stories on Instagram. She began by sharing pictures of her midnight celebration with their kids. In one story, she wrote:

“Birthday morning with my babies.”

She later showed a wall decorated with balloons spelling out “Mom” and a coffee mug that read “best mom ever.” Another story featured their son Hendrix holding a heart-shaped balloon, which Mara captioned:

“My heart is full.”

She ended with a picture of herself with the kids, calling them:

“My best friends.”

via Instagram/@marateigen

via Instagram/@marateigen

via Instagram/@marateigen

Evander Kane and Mara share three children: Hendrix, Iverson and Penelope Monroe. Kane also has a daughter, Kensington Ava Kane, from a previous marriage. Earlier this year, they shared a major family moment when Penelope came home after spending a month in the NICU.

Evander Kane thinks his Canucks trade would "work well for" family

In late June, Evander Kane spoke to reporters about his trade to Vancouver and said that it would benefit his family. Kane will be donning the jersey of his hometown as he is a native of Vancouver.

"It’s really exciting, I think it’s a good opportunity for me to play at home in front of my family," Kane said about his trade, via NHL.com. "Having the Oilers work with me to go to a place I wanted to be, and I think it would work well for my family, was nice of them, and I’m just really excited to be a Canuck."

Kane is 33, and he missed last season after hip and knee surgeries. He returned for the playoffs, in which he scored 12 points in 21 games. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Kane grew up in Vancouver and played junior hockey with the Vancouver Giants. Now, he is focused on contributing to the Canucks. He hopes to boost their offense, which struggled last season. Kane also said his improved health will help him perform better.

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

