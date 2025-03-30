Evander Kane, Connor Brown and other Edmonton Oilers players react to Leon Draisaitl's 50th NHL goal

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl crossed the 50-goal mark during the team’s 3-2 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Draisaitl, the leading goalscorer in the NHL this season, returned to the ice after missing four games due to an injury.

Ad

“Those are the types of games we are going to have to win, 3-2, tight-checking, good defensive hockey," Draisaitl said after the game, via NHL.com. "Getting comfortable in these situations is big right now. I’m sure I’ll get a call from my old man, and maybe my mom too. I’m looking forward to that.”

Ad

Trending

The German forward’s friends and teammates were quick to congratulate him for hitting the 50-goal milestone. Edmonton left winger Evander Kane, who has been on the injured list all season, posted a message on Instagram praising Draisaitl.

“50 goal pass first guy,” Kane wrote.

(Credit: IG/@evanderkane, @dtbrown28)

The original photo was posted by the Instagram account @bropenice.

Ad

“LEON DRAISAITL LEADS THE LEAGUE WITH 50 GOALS THIS SEASON 🫡,” the caption read.

Ad

Oilers right winger Connor Brown also reposted a pic originally posted by Edmonton's official account to celebrate his teammate’s achievement.

“Legend,” Brown captioned.

More of Leon Draisaitl’s teammates, coaches laud his latest achievement

Leon Draisaitl has been the Edmonton Oilers’ most consistent player this season. This is the fourth NHL season in which he has scored at least 50 goals. His two goals and assist on Saturday took his total points for the season to 104, comprised of 51 goals and 53 assists.

Ad

“When you’re passing and see the game as he (Draisaitl) does, to find that open space and get the opportunities he does to get the shot off, he’s worked on scoring goals from tough areas too, it’s night in and night out,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said, via NHL.com.

Fellow Oilers forward Zach Hyman also praised Draisaitl, particularly his consistency.

Ad

“This year it feels like he's scored every game, he's been that consistent and that good for us,” Hyman said.

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch also congratulated him.

“It’s difficult to play well and score in the regular season, it’s even harder to do it in the playoff and it’s almost impossible to do it in the playoffs when you’re hurt and somehow he finds a way to do it,” Knobaluch said.

The Oilers are 42-26-5 this season, with 89 points from 73 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama