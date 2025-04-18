Evander Kane drops three-word hype message for Oilers fans ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs push

Evander Kane sent a simple message to Oilers fans on Instagram. On Friday, he posted an Instagram story of himself on the ice in an Oilers jersey, pointing out his comeback after a long period.

"That time again," he captioned the story.

Evander Kane shared on IG story

The forward is getting closer to returning after a 10-month recovery. He has not played yet this season due to multiple surgeries. Kane feels confident that his body and mind are ready for his comeback.

Kane reflected on how he felt last season and believes that confidence is helping him prepare.

“Just going off last year … that gives me confidence with how I feel now,” Kane said during Monday’s morning skate.

Kane played 77 regular-season games last year, with 24 goals and 20 assists. He also played 20 playoff games with the Oilers.

Kane feels better now than when he first joined Edmonton in 2021. He says he’s in shape and ready for the challenge.

“I feel a lot more confident coming back this year,” he shared.

He’s also excited to return to the ice soon once he’s fully cleared.

Kane did not give specific details about what’s left in his recovery. But he made it clear that avoiding setbacks is important.

“One of the things I want to make sure of is that I don't end up back on an operating table,” he said.

If Kane returns during the playoffs, he’s not concerned. He remembers playing through injuries last year.

“I could barely skate and played in the playoffs last year,” he said. “If you're comparing how I feel now to last year, I'm ready to go.”

The Oilers may have Kane back for Game 1 of the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers end season with 3–0 win over Sharks

Edmonton defeated the San Jose Sharks 3–0 on Wednesday at SAP Center. Ty Emberson scored the first goal with a wrist shot at 8:20 of the first period.

Max Jones and Corey Perry also scored, and goalie Stuart Skinner made 18 saves for his third shutout this season. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said most players should be ready for Game 1.

"We definitely would like better health, and we look like we are getting close to that," Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. "The majority of the guys are gonna be ready for Game 1."

The Oilers finished third in the Pacific Division. They will face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday at 10 p.m. EDT.

