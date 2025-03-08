Evander Kane injury: Edmonton Oilers provide concerning update on $20,500,000 winger post further medical consultation 

While the Edmonton Oilers have aspirations of making a repeat trip to the Stanley Cup Final with a happier ending this time, one player they will not have available is forward Evander Kane.

Ad

Kane, who underwent abdominal surgery in September, has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and will miss the remainder of the season as well as the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers released a statement on Friday, explaining that the decision was made after consultation with the team's medical staff.

"After further consultation with team medical staff, it has been determined that forward Evander Kane will not be ready to return to action for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. As a result, he will remain on LTIR."

Ad

Trending

"Kane underwent successful abdominal surgery last September. His rehabilitation continues to take place in Edmonton under the supervision of the club's medical staff."

Kane last played with the Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, a hard-fought, seven-game series that ended with the Panthers winning their first championship in franchise history.

In the 2023-24 NHL season, Kane scored 24 goals with 20 assists in 77 games. Next season marks the final year of his four-year, $20.5 million contract with the team.

Ad

Currently, the Oilers trail the Vegas Golden Knights by four points for the top spot in the Pacific Division. They will next face the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Dallas made headlines earlier today by acquiring Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes in a blockbuster trade.

Looking at Evander Kane's career

A Vancouver native, Kane was selected fourth in the 2009 NHL draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, who later relocated and became the Winnipeg Jets before the 2011-12 season.

Ad

In 2015, Kane was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in a blockbuster deal that sent defenseman Tyler Myers to Winnipeg.

After spending several seasons in Buffalo, he was dealt to the San Jose Sharks in 2018. With San Jose, he helped the team reach the 2019 Western Conference Final, where they were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Kane signed a one-year contract with Edmonton in 2022, impressing team management with his performance. He was later rewarded with a multi-year contract extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama