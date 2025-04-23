Evander Kane injury: Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch shares big update on winger's status for Game 2 against Kings

Evander Kane will make his 2024-25 season debut in Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers' first-round series with the LA Kings on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The power forward missed the entirety of the regular season after undergoing offseason sports hernia surgery and a separate knee procedure in January. He was involved in trade rumors at this year's deadline, though general manager Stan Bowman ultimately decided to retain Kane for a potential playoff return.

He fully participated in Wednesday's morning skate on the Oilers' second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, and all signs point to him being activated off LTIR prior to puck drop.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that both Kane and defenseman John Klingberg will officially enter the lineup in Game 2 during his pregame media availability. The Edmonton Oilers shared the video of his comments on YouTube.

"They are both playing tonight. They've been cleared by the doctor this morning that they can play, and we are putting them in the lineup tonight," Knoblauch said (0:12).

Evander Kane is in the third season of the four-year, $20,500,000 contract signed with the Oilers in 2022.

Evander Kane is excited to get back in the lineup at the most important time of the year

After almost a year out of action, Evander Kane is chomping at the bit to make his return in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kane spoke to the media after the morning skate on Wednesday, and the Edmonton Oilers shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yeah, yeah, it's been obviously a long time since I last played a game. And, you know, nice to get in and get an opportunity to contribute... I enjoy it, it's a fun atmosphere to play in. There might be a little nervousness, nothing that's going to impact my game in a negative way," Kane said.

The 33-year-old will be a huge boost to the Oilers' lineup, as he's been a key contributor in recent playoff runs. Kane has produced 30 points (20 goals, 10 assists) in 47 playoff games over the last three seasons with Edmonton, while also providing a physical presence.

The Oilers will welcome Evander Kane back into the fold as they look to win Game 2 and tie up their first-round series with the LA Kings on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena.

