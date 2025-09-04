  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Evander Kane
  • Evander Kane makes feelings known about potentially playing alongside $92,800,000 Canucks superstar 

Evander Kane makes feelings known about potentially playing alongside $92,800,000 Canucks superstar 

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 04, 2025 04:41 GMT
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Six - Source: Getty
Evander Kane makes feelings known about potentially playing alongside Elias Pettersson - Source: Getty

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane shares his thoughts on the possibility of lining up with Elias Pettersson.

Ad

After being traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Canucks in June, Evander Kane has already had the chance to skate informally with his new teammates. One player who immediately stood out to him was Pettersson, who signed an eight-year, $92.8 million deal earlier this year.

Asked what he liked about Vancouver’s forward group, Kane pointed to the mix of work ethic and elite skill up front:

“Obviously, you've got Petey running down the middle there, and he looks like he's come into this season with a bit of a new look and probably a slightly different attitude, which is obviously going to bode well for us.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's going to start with him,and it's going to be on everybody to help him out and produce offensively at a high level with our entire forward group," he added.
Ad

When pressed specifically on Pettersson’s game, Kane highlighted his speed and ability to move the puck through the neutral zone. He compared Elias Pettersson to other elite players he has played with:

“I think it's imperative to help them create space through the neutral zone, off the rush, and at the same time letting their attributes make yours even better, getting open, finding the right spot to be. ... I'm excited to play with him, and we'll see what happens."
Ad

Kane also admitted he’s eager to see how their chemistry develops once the season begins. The Canucks will open the next campaign against the Calgary Flames on Oct 9.

Evander Kane on playing for hometown team Vancouver

Evander Kane spoke about the significance of getting to play for his hometown team. He said that being familiar with the city and already having a support system there.

Ad
“Obviously, Vancouver is not new. I think that was one of the things I looked at, you know, before coming here, the convenience of kinda a lot of things already set up, and knowing the city and having lots of friends and family here makes the transition to the team a lot easier," Kane said.
Ad
"That way you can just focus on the hockey," he added.

He joins the Canucks with 930 NHL games under his belt, bringing 326 goals and 617 career points to Vancouver’s lineup.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications