Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane shares his thoughts on the possibility of lining up with Elias Pettersson. After being traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Canucks in June, Evander Kane has already had the chance to skate informally with his new teammates. One player who immediately stood out to him was Pettersson, who signed an eight-year, $92.8 million deal earlier this year.Asked what he liked about Vancouver’s forward group, Kane pointed to the mix of work ethic and elite skill up front: “Obviously, you've got Petey running down the middle there, and he looks like he's come into this season with a bit of a new look and probably a slightly different attitude, which is obviously going to bode well for us. &quot;It's going to start with him,and it's going to be on everybody to help him out and produce offensively at a high level with our entire forward group,&quot; he added. When pressed specifically on Pettersson’s game, Kane highlighted his speed and ability to move the puck through the neutral zone. He compared Elias Pettersson to other elite players he has played with: “I think it's imperative to help them create space through the neutral zone, off the rush, and at the same time letting their attributes make yours even better, getting open, finding the right spot to be. ... I'm excited to play with him, and we'll see what happens.&quot;Kane also admitted he’s eager to see how their chemistry develops once the season begins. The Canucks will open the next campaign against the Calgary Flames on Oct 9. Evander Kane on playing for hometown team Vancouver Evander Kane spoke about the significance of getting to play for his hometown team. He said that being familiar with the city and already having a support system there. “Obviously, Vancouver is not new. I think that was one of the things I looked at, you know, before coming here, the convenience of kinda a lot of things already set up, and knowing the city and having lots of friends and family here makes the transition to the team a lot easier,&quot; Kane said. &quot;That way you can just focus on the hockey,&quot; he added. He joins the Canucks with 930 NHL games under his belt, bringing 326 goals and 617 career points to Vancouver’s lineup.