Evander Kane's agent reveals two Eastern Conference teams were in the race for ex-Oilers star before sealing Canucks trade

Evander Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the Edmonton Oilers for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. The Canucks took on his full $5.125 million salary for the final year of his contract. Some Canucks fans were unsure about the move, especially since it helped a rival team clear cap space, while Oilers fans weren't sure about sending a potentially key figure to Vancouver.
According to Pierre LeBrun, Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, said two Eastern Conference teams were also interested in Kane. In a Thursday article for The Athletic, LeBrun wrote:
"Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, said there was interest from two other teams, so there was competition and interest there."
However, Kane preferred to go to Vancouver, the place of his birth. LeBrun further wrote:
"Milstein said Kane’s preference was to go to his native Vancouver and credited the Oilers for making that happen. The two other teams were in the Eastern Conference. I actually think a healthy Kane might have a decent year for the Canucks next season in a good role."
Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told the media that the team wanted to add size and toughness. He believes Kane helps improve the forward group, especially if Brock Boeser leaves in free agency. Boeser had 50 points last season, and when playing healthy, Kane performs on the same level.
“I think every team is looking to be harder to play against and for us," Allvin said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. "With the group we have here, ...we felt we have a chance to upgrade... become a harder team to play against.”
Evander Kane usually scores at a 20+ goals pace in each season. Allvin also mentioned that Kane had a list of 15 teams he would agree to join, and Vancouver was at the top of that list.
Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on Evander Kane's interest in coming to Vancouver
The Vancouver Canucks were impressed by Evander Kane’s playoff performances, where he registered six goals and six assists in 21 games. Kane missed the regular season while recovering from surgery, but he played well in the playoffs and helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final.
Allvin said Kane was excited to come home and join the Canucks:
“I chatted with him... he was super excited. ... At his age, sitting out last year. ... performing like he did in the playoffs was pretty impressive.
"He will do everything he can to give us what we want..."
Evander Kane is from Vancouver and played junior hockey there. Now, he will help the Canucks, who missed the playoffs last season but hope to improve under new coach Adam Foote.
