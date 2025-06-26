Evander Kane's agent reveals two Eastern Conference teams were in the race for ex-Oilers star before sealing Canucks trade

Evander Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the Edmonton Oilers for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. The Canucks took on his full $5.125 million salary for the final year of his contract. Some Canucks fans were unsure about the move, especially since it helped a rival team clear cap space, while Oilers fans weren't sure about sending a potentially key figure to Vancouver.

Ad

According to Pierre LeBrun, Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, said two Eastern Conference teams were also interested in Kane. In a Thursday article for The Athletic, LeBrun wrote:

"Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, said there was interest from two other teams, so there was competition and interest there."

However, Kane preferred to go to Vancouver, the place of his birth. LeBrun further wrote:

"Milstein said Kane’s preference was to go to his native Vancouver and credited the Oilers for making that happen. The two other teams were in the Eastern Conference. I actually think a healthy Kane might have a decent year for the Canucks next season in a good role."

Ad

Trending

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told the media that the team wanted to add size and toughness. He believes Kane helps improve the forward group, especially if Brock Boeser leaves in free agency. Boeser had 50 points last season, and when playing healthy, Kane performs on the same level.

“I think every team is looking to be harder to play against and for us," Allvin said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. "With the group we have here, ...we felt we have a chance to upgrade... become a harder team to play against.”

Ad

Evander Kane usually scores at a 20+ goals pace in each season. Allvin also mentioned that Kane had a list of 15 teams he would agree to join, and Vancouver was at the top of that list.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on Evander Kane's interest in coming to Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks were impressed by Evander Kane’s playoff performances, where he registered six goals and six assists in 21 games. Kane missed the regular season while recovering from surgery, but he played well in the playoffs and helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Ad

Allvin said Kane was excited to come home and join the Canucks:

“I chatted with him... he was super excited. ... At his age, sitting out last year. ... performing like he did in the playoffs was pretty impressive.

"He will do everything he can to give us what we want..."

Evander Kane is from Vancouver and played junior hockey there. Now, he will help the Canucks, who missed the playoffs last season but hope to improve under new coach Adam Foote.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama