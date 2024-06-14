Evander Kane's ex-wife Anna DMs advice to Matthew Tkachuk on how to get the better of Oilers star

Evander Kane's ex-wife, Anna Kane has shared a direct message conversation she had with Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers on Instagram. This happened following Edmonton Oilers' loss in an important game of the Stanley Cup series against Tkachuk's team.

The Panthers secured a 4-3 victory. They are now one win away from the Stanley Cup with a 3-0 series lead.

On Friday, Anna posted a screenshot on her Instagram story which showed her message to Tkachuk. In it, she suggested ways to provoke the left winger. The message read:

"If you really want to make him mad let me know."

Anna Kane messaged Matthew Tkachuk on Instagram

Anna and Evander Kane's marriage had run into difficulties after they tied the knot in 2018. They split up in 2020 and Anna filed for divorce the following year.

Despite their challenges, they had two children. Tragically, their first daughter passed away shortly after her birth. Their second child, Kensington Ava, now resides with Evander Kane in Edmonton after a court decision granted him sole custody.

Anna's social media posts have been public and often critical of Evander, accusing him of various wrongdoings. Her recent message to Matthew Tkachuk is part of this ongoing dispute and is another attempt to provoke the Oilers star.

Oilers' lost Game 3 while Evander Kane was out due to hip issues

Evander Kane missed Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers due to hip-related issues. So far, the left-winger has scored eight points in the playoffs, which includes four goals.

He recorded 37 Penalty Minutes and 64 hits. Corey Perry and Drek Ryan were back in the team, but the outcome was still a loss.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Sam Bennett, and Aleksander Barkov did not miss in giving the Panthers their lead in a 4-3 win over the Oilers. Stuart Skinner filed to protect the net properly in the second period. Barkov extended the lead to 4-1 with a goal off a 2-on-1 play.

“We know it’s going to be the hardest game for sure,” Barkov said about Game 4.

“We don’t take anything for granted. Every single day is one day at a time. Whether it’s one period, one shift, we take it one at a time. That’s how we’ve been all year,” Barkov added.

Edmonton's Philip Broberg and Ryan McLeod scored two goals in the third period and reduced the lead to 4-3. However, Sergei Bobrovsky successfully stopped McLeod's shot in the final minutes to secure the win for the Panthers.