Former Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, recently revealed that she used ChatGPT to eliminate bots and duplicate accounts.
Artificial intelligence has become a valuable tool in assisting people with daily tasks. Mara shared on Instagram that she utilized ChatGPT to effectively remove bots and duplicate accounts from her online presence.
"I asked CHATGPT how to get rid of all the bots and people with 2 accounts to stop following me. So far it worked! Bye haters [heart emojis]," Mara shared on IG."
Evander and Mara got engaged in September 2024 during a heartfelt proposal involving their children, who wore shirts spelling out “Will You Marry Me?” at their new home.
The couple is raising four children together, with Mara embracing her role as a mother and stepmother. They frequently share heartwarming family moments on social media, showcasing their love and dedication to their child.
Evander Kane makes feelings known about his trade from Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks, with the 33-year-old announcing the move on social media last month.
Kane posted a heartfelt message on X, expressing gratitude to the Oilers’ management, teammates, and fans for their support.
“To the Oilers ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a respected and passionate franchise. Your support meant everything, and I’ll always be grateful for the chance to compete in the blue and orange," he said via NHL.
“To my teammates, thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories. I’ll always remember the playoff runs, the highs and lows, and the pride of going to war with a special group of guys."
Evander Kane, drafted fourth overall by the now-defunct Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL draft, spent three seasons with the Oilers and played in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. He accumulated 111 points through 62 goals and 49 assists with the Oilers.
