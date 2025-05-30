Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen drops 3-word hype message for Oilers ahead of Stanley Cup Finals against Panthers

Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, is showing strong support for the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals. After the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5 on Thursday to win the Western Conference, Teigen posted two Instagram stories.

She shared a photo of the Oilers gathered around the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, which is given to the Western Conference champions.

“Sooo prouddddd 🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏,” Teigen wrote.

In the second story, Teigen reposted a clip of Kane arriving at the arena. He wore a light-colored suit and sunglasses while walking near a black SUV.

“Let’s go boys!!!!! 😳💙,” Teigen wrote.

Mara Teigen shared on her IG @marateigen

Kane played a big role in the Game 5 win, scoring a goal early in the third period. He faked a wraparound before bouncing the puck off a defender’s skate and into the net. It was his fifth goal of the playoffs and has 11 points in 15 games.

Edmonton will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. The two teams last met in the finals last season, with the Oilers losing 2-1 in Game 7. This year, they will look to avenge it and win the title.

Evander Kane returned from injury to help the Oilers during playoffs

Evander Kane missed the regular season after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. He returned to the lineup during the playoffs, in Game 2 against the LA Kings in the first round. Despite missing a lot of time, Kane played an important role in Edmonton's success.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Kane and others who returned from injury were still working on shaking off some rust.

“LA was a good team and they won the first two games and there was a lot of uncertainty, we had a lot of guys coming back from injury,” Knoblauch said on Friday, via NHL.com. “Kane hadn’t played, Frederic was coming off a long injury, so many guys were just kind of getting together.”

The Oilers defeated the Kings in six games and beat the Golden Knights in five in the first two rounds.

They scored six goals in Game 5 against the Stars on Thursday and showed strong team play. Kane’s return has been big for the team, and it will look for more solid play for him in the Stanley Cup Finals.

