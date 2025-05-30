  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Evander Kane
  • Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen drops 3-word hype message for Oilers ahead of Stanley Cup Finals against Panthers

Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen drops 3-word hype message for Oilers ahead of Stanley Cup Finals against Panthers

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 30, 2025 18:07 GMT
Evander Kane&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e, Mara Teigen congratulated the Edmonton Oilers and her partner (Image Credit: IG @evanderkane, @marateigen)
Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen congratulated the Edmonton Oilers and her partner (image credits: instagram/evanderkane, marateigen)

Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, is showing strong support for the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals. After the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5 on Thursday to win the Western Conference, Teigen posted two Instagram stories.

Ad

She shared a photo of the Oilers gathered around the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, which is given to the Western Conference champions.

“Sooo prouddddd 🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏,” Teigen wrote.

In the second story, Teigen reposted a clip of Kane arriving at the arena. He wore a light-colored suit and sunglasses while walking near a black SUV.

“Let’s go boys!!!!! 😳💙,” Teigen wrote.
Mara Teigen shared on her IG @marateigen
Mara Teigen shared on her IG @marateigen

Kane played a big role in the Game 5 win, scoring a goal early in the third period. He faked a wraparound before bouncing the puck off a defender’s skate and into the net. It was his fifth goal of the playoffs and has 11 points in 15 games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Edmonton will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. The two teams last met in the finals last season, with the Oilers losing 2-1 in Game 7. This year, they will look to avenge it and win the title.

Evander Kane returned from injury to help the Oilers during playoffs

Evander Kane missed the regular season after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. He returned to the lineup during the playoffs, in Game 2 against the LA Kings in the first round. Despite missing a lot of time, Kane played an important role in Edmonton's success.

Ad

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Kane and others who returned from injury were still working on shaking off some rust.

“LA was a good team and they won the first two games and there was a lot of uncertainty, we had a lot of guys coming back from injury,” Knoblauch said on Friday, via NHL.com. “Kane hadn’t played, Frederic was coming off a long injury, so many guys were just kind of getting together.”
Ad

The Oilers defeated the Kings in six games and beat the Golden Knights in five in the first two rounds.

They scored six goals in Game 5 against the Stars on Thursday and showed strong team play. Kane’s return has been big for the team, and it will look for more solid play for him in the Stanley Cup Finals.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications