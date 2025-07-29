Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen enjoys tennis session with beau during NHL offseason

Former Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane was traded to Vancouver Canucks on June 24. He was with his fiancée, Mara Teigen, playing tennis on Tuesday.Teigen, a Harvard-educated model known for resembling Angelina Jolie, shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story, showing the couple holding tennis rackets.via Instagram/@marateigenKane and Teigen started dating in 2014. They separated in the past, but got together again in 2021 after Kane’s divorce. The couple has three children: Iverson, Hendrix Frank, and Penelope. Penelope was born in March and spent over a month in the NICU before they brought her home.Evander shared the news on Instagram, thanking Mara for being so dedicated and caring during that time. He also thanked the doctors and NICU staff who helped their daughter recover.&quot;Proud to Announce that Mara and I had our beautiful baby girl Penelope on March 4th,&quot; Kane wrote on Instagram on April 11. &quot;After 31 days in the NICU she was finally able to come home last week. Mara, it was incredible to watch your love and attention to Penelope throughout this entire process.&quot;We are so thankful that she is finally home, she is having tons of fun with her siblings. Thank you to our doctors and all the NICU staff who helped allow us to bring Penelope home happy and healthy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEvander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, called motherhood a life changing experienceEvander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared her experience as a mother in an Instagram video in October.“If you know me, you know, I love being a mom and I always wanted like so many babies,” Teigen said.During the gender reveal for their baby girl, she added that she always wanted to have five kids.“I always wanted five, I will go for five,” Teigen said.Kane, who missed entire 2024-25 regular season due to a hernia, returned in the playoffs and played 21 games, recording 12 points. After the season, he was traded to the Canucks. On X, he thanked the Oilers and his teammates.“To my teammates, thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories. I’ll always remember the playoff runs, the highs and lows, and the pride of going to war with a special group of guys,” Kane tweeted on June 25.Now in Vancouver, Kane is looking forward to a fresh start and hopes to bring experience and depth to the Canucks lineup.