Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared her happiness over the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-4 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2. On Thursday, Teigen posted an Instagram story featuring the Oilers’ “Dynamic Duo” message about Kane’s performance. She wrote nothing about the story but shared a blush emoji instead.

Kane’s performance in Game 2 helped the Oilers take a 4-2 lead early in the third period. His goal was a big moment in the game, though the lead didn’t last. He ended the game with a goal, two PIM and five hits. Kane has been strong throughout the playoffs, with three goals, two assists, 20 shots and 28 hits so far.

Teigen also shared another story shortly after, showing a picture of herself with her two kids. The caption read,

“Mother’s day party at school with these 2 kids.”

via Instagram @marateigen

Mara Teigen, a model and social media personality, is also known for her education at Harvard University and Law School. Her relationship with Evander Kane has drawn media attention, especially after his previous marriage. Despite the coverage, Teigen focuses on her family and supporting Kane.

Evander Kane takes Rolls-Royce detour after Oilers’ Game 2 win

After the Edmonton Oilers' 5-4 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2, Evander Kane is taking a different route home. Instead of flying, he’ll travel in a Rolls-Royce. He plans to stop just south of Reno for the night. NHL insider Jordan Schmaltz shared that Kane will stay near the Bunny Ranch before continuing his trip to Edmonton.

"Breaking: #sources out of Nevada have told me Evander Kane will indeed take a car service in the Rolls Royce all the way back to Edmonton following tonight’s game #2," Schmaltz tweeted. "Sounds like the plan is to stay tonight just south of Reno at the Bunny Ranch before venturing north thru the chin of Montana and onward."

While some team officials have raised concerns about the detour, their main priority is ensuring Kane is ready for Game 3. Schmaltz noted that Kane is receiving special treatment, similar to Dennis Rodman, with flexible travel plans as long as he’s prepared for the next game.

"Yes some team officials are questioning the slight detour tonight but keeping the star players mind right comes first and foremost," Schmaltz added. "Kane is receiving the Rodman like treatment- we don’t care where you are, just make sure you’re there for puck drop. Situation is evolving."

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM EDT on May 10. The score is tied 4-4, with the Oilers leading 6-2.

