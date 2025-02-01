Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen shares glamorous Valentine’s Day makeup look worth $305

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen shared a reel on Instagram where she demonstrated her skincare and makeup application routine ahead of Valentine’s Day. In the clip posted on Friday, she applied high-end beauty care products and makeup brands like DIOR, Givenchy, Chanel and Merit.

Some of the identifiable products she used include Rhode Skin Barrier Restore Cream, worth $49, Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick, priced at $98, Dior Backstage Eye Palette - 002 Smoky Essentials, valued at $64, Givenchy Mini Prisme Libre 4-Color Loose Powder, valued at $36 and Chanel Le Blanc Rosy Light Drops, worth $57. The total price of the products used is $305.

“A little #valentinesdayglam 🩷 follow my TikTok MaraTeigen_,” Teigen captioned.

Teigen and Kane have been in a relationship since 2021 and have two sons: Iverson and Hendrix. Mara is expecting the couple’s third child, a girl, in April. Evander also has a daughter, Kensington, with his ex-wife Anna.

Teigen, an influencer and model, posted a family anecdote highlighting how Evander was doing his best to look after her and the baby.

“@evander kane is going to kill me but this is the type of man he is. I told him I need more fresh air and sunlight and since I’m on bed rest he started shoveling the snow off of our balcony for me in his shorts and slides,” Teigen wrote on Monday.

(Credit: IG/marateigen)

Kane was an important player for the Oilers last season in their run to the Stanley Cup final. However, he underwent multiple surgeries in July and has not stepped on the ice this season. On Jan. 9, Kane went under the knife again for arthroscopic knee surgery. The latest procedure has delayed his recovery further, according to the Oilers.

Mara shares update about Evander Kane’s recovery

On Jan. 22, Mara Teigen shared on Instagram that Evander Kane was focusing on maintaining his health and nutrition balance and that his recovery would take anywhere from four to eight weeks more.

"But Evander has had a couple of surgeries recently, and he just wants to be his healthiest self," Teigen said. "He's been really focused on being his best self, which is so great. I love that for him. He's doing such a good job at taking care of his nutrition. I won't say thanks to me, but a little bit thanks to me because I like to run a very tight household that's very strict on health and wellness, especially for the kids."

(Credit: IG/marateigen)

Kane told reporters on Jan. 10 that he is confident of playing for the Oilers at some point this season.

