Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen stuns in halter-neck bodycon dress ahead of NHL preseason [In Pictures]

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 14, 2025 21:26 GMT
Evander Kane
Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen shared picture getting ready for boxing event (Image Credit: IG @marateigen, @evanderkane)

On Sunday, Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared photos on Instagram while preparing for an event. The former Edmonton Oilers star, who was traded to the Vancouver Canucks this summer, attended a boxing game where Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Álvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Mara, who accompanied Kane to the event ahead of the NHL preseason, wore a halter-neck bodycon dress. She wrote in her caption:

“No revenge 🩶.”
Kane also posted highlights from the night on his Instagram story. In one photo, Kane and Teigen smiled for a selfie inside the packed arena. The boxing ring and crowd could be seen behind them.

Another photo showed Kane wearing a black Amiri shirt with a gold and white design. The atmosphere reflected the energy of the high-profile event.

Kane was also photographed sharing a hug with UFC star Nate Diaz. The two shared a short conversation during the evening. In another story post, Kane supported Crawford with a caption that read:

“Let’s go!!!! Brudda stone cold killa.”
Evander Kane shared on IG story @evanderkane
Evander Kane shared on IG story @evanderkane

Crawford’s post-fight celebration video was also shared. The night captured Kane’s support for Crawford and his interactions with other athletes.

Evander Kane, engaged to model Mara Teigen, proposed in September 2024. They share three children: sons Iverson and Hendrix, and daughter Penelope Monroe, born in March. Kane also has a daughter, Kensington, from his previous marriage to Anna Kane.

Evander Kane excited to play for hometown Canucks

In June, Evander Kane talked about joining the Vancouver Canucks. The 33-year-old forward was traded after missing the entire 2024-25 regular season due to health concerns. He will now be playing for his hometown team, and said playing in front of family is special.

"It’s really exciting, I think it’s a good opportunity for me to play at home in front of my family," Kane said, via NHL.com "Having the Oilers work with me to go to a place I wanted to be, and I think it would work well for my family, was nice of them, and I’m just really excited to be a Canuck."

Kane grew up in Vancouver and once played for the Vancouver Giants. He believes 'Nucks have a strong roster with Quinn Hughes leading the defense and holding the reins as a captain.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Edited by Krutik Jain
