Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen stuns in halter-neck bodycon dress ahead of NHL preseason [In Pictures]

On Sunday, Evander Kane's fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared photos on Instagram while preparing for an event. The former Edmonton Oilers star, who was traded to the Vancouver Canucks this summer, attended a boxing game where Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Álvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.Mara, who accompanied Kane to the event ahead of the NHL preseason, wore a halter-neck bodycon dress. She wrote in her caption:“No revenge 🩶.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKane also posted highlights from the night on his Instagram story. In one photo, Kane and Teigen smiled for a selfie inside the packed arena. The boxing ring and crowd could be seen behind them. Another photo showed Kane wearing a black Amiri shirt with a gold and white design. The atmosphere reflected the energy of the high-profile event.Kane was also photographed sharing a hug with UFC star Nate Diaz. The two shared a short conversation during the evening. In another story post, Kane supported Crawford with a caption that read:“Let’s go!!!! Brudda stone cold killa.”Evander Kane shared on IG story @evanderkaneCrawford’s post-fight celebration video was also shared. The night captured Kane’s support for Crawford and his interactions with other athletes.Evander Kane, engaged to model Mara Teigen, proposed in September 2024. They share three children: sons Iverson and Hendrix, and daughter Penelope Monroe, born in March. Kane also has a daughter, Kensington, from his previous marriage to Anna Kane.Evander Kane excited to play for hometown CanucksIn June, Evander Kane talked about joining the Vancouver Canucks. The 33-year-old forward was traded after missing the entire 2024-25 regular season due to health concerns. He will now be playing for his hometown team, and said playing in front of family is special.&quot;It’s really exciting, I think it’s a good opportunity for me to play at home in front of my family,&quot; Kane said, via NHL.com &quot;Having the Oilers work with me to go to a place I wanted to be, and I think it would work well for my family, was nice of them, and I’m just really excited to be a Canuck.&quot;Kane grew up in Vancouver and once played for the Vancouver Giants. He believes 'Nucks have a strong roster with Quinn Hughes leading the defense and holding the reins as a captain.