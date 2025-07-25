Evander Kane shares raw emotions after being traded to hometown Vancouver Canucks by Oilers

Tthe Vancouver Canucks acquired Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. The move brings Kane back to his hometown as he continues his NHL career with a new team. He has one year remaining on his contract, which carries a $5.125 million annual cap hit.Kane admitted that the feeling of being traded to his hometown hasn’t fully settled in.“It probably hasn't even sunk in 100% yet,” Kane said on Friday, via the &quot;Canucks Insider&quot; podcast. &quot;Once training camp gets rolling, I think it'll sink in a little bit more.”Kane missed the 2024-25 regular season as he recovered from a hernia. He returned during the playoffs and played 21 games for the Oilers, posting six goals and six assists. Kane averaged over 16 minutes of ice time and added a physical presence with 44 penalty minutes. One of his strongest games was in the Western final, where he recorded three assists against Dallas.The forward also shared memories from his childhood, including watching former Canuck Markus Naslund. He also revealed that he took part in a Vancouver skills competition as a Pee Wee player.“Being able to put on a Canucks uniform is really special,” Kane said.Kane brings 15 seasons of NHL experience to the Canucks. He has played for Atlanta, Winnipeg, Buffalo, San Jose and Edmonton. With training camp ahead, Kane is ready to start this next chapter in familiar surroundings.Evander Kane calls joining Canucks a meaningful step in his careerFollowing the trade, Evander Kane posted a message on X, thanking the Oilers organization and his teammates.“To the Oilers ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers — thank you for believing in me ... To my teammates, thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories,” Kane tweeted.Kane also shared that he’s excited to join the Vancouver Canucks and called it a meaningful step in his career. He added that it feels special to play for the team he grew up watching.“It’s an honor to become part of an organization and team I grew up watching as a kid,” Kane tweeted. &quot; ... Vancouver is a city that lives and breathes hockey.”Kane played in the city as a junior with the Vancouver Giants. Now, he’s ready to return in a Canucks jersey.