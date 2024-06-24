"Even the PR team gave up" "Intern knows what’s coming": NHL fans react to Oilers' social media dominance over Panthers ahead of Game 7

NHL fans took a jab at the Florida Panthers social media team ahead of Game 7. Edmonton has won three straight games to force a Game 7 and in the last 18 hours, the Panthers have yet to make a post.

Interestingly, Florida has yet to make a post, with Game 7 being on Monday night. That may have to do with the fact that Florida has lost three straight games.

"Even the PR team has given up," a fan wrote.

"The intern knows what’s coming tonight…," a fan added.

Other fans, meanwhile, think Florida has a sorry or thank-you post ready for when they lose Game 7.

"They got a were sorry tweet ready to go though I’d imagine," a fan added.

"Wow even the CM has given up on the team… We are done," a fan added.

Fans didn't stop there, as they continued to take shots at the Panthers for not posting on social media.

"All it takes is that one graphic they post before every game that’s so fire," a fan wrote.

"Panthers had way to many opportunities to close it out. Unfortunately it ends tonight as the Oilers take the cup," a fan wrote.

Shortly after Slater's post, the Panthers posted an Instagram story about Game 7.

Florida Panthers still feeling positive heading into Game 7

The Panthers have home ice in Game 7, and head coach Paul Maurice says the team is still positive and confident.

"Embracing that is the key to it," Maurice said, via NHL.com. "Feeling positive about and feeling excited about it, and that's coming. Both teams get that opportunity to feel fired up. Game 7, Stanley Cup Final, it is set for every young man's dreams. Nobody ever dreamt about a Game 4 overtime winner. It's always Game 7."

Oddsmakers currently have Florida as a slight -112 favorite, with the Oilers being -108. However, Edmonton has all the confidence after winning three straight games to force a Game 7.