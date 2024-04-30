"Even his wife knew he wasn’t injured ": NHL community reacts as Mark Stone's wife poses with a fan in 'LTIR' #61 jersey

Mark Stone, a familiar name in the NHL, recently found himself at the center of a playful exchange among hockey fans.

A social media post from B/R Open Ice caught Mark Stone's wife, Hayley Stone, in a light-hearted moment with a fan sporting an "LTIR" #61 jersey.

Expand Tweet

The image, depicting Thompson with a fan sporting a jersey emblazoned with the acronym for Long-Term Injured Reserve and Mark Stone's jersey number, ignited responses from fans across the NHL community.

One fan humorously quipped:

"Even his wife knew he wasn’t injured."

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in with:

"Honestly great sense of humour lol."

Expand Tweet

"Hayley has a sense of Humour, another reason to Love the Stone family," one fan remarked.

"See, I can't hate Vegas fans because they have a sense or humor about the situation," a fan said.

Some fans appreciated the light-hearted approach taken by the Stones.

"Okay… that’s fricken hilarious!" exclaimed one fan.

"That’s a tough look," another added.

"For those wondering why they’re joking about it, it’s because y’all won’t stop whining about it," commented another fan.

Exploring Mark Stone's family life, kids, house and more

Mark Stone, the Vegas Golden Knights captain, married Hayley Stone in September 2021 after a long courtship and engagement in 2020. Hayley, now a homemaker, gave birth to their daughter on March 20, 2023.

Stone purchased a $2.9 million home in May 2019 upon joining the Golden Knights from the Ottawa Senators. Situated in the gated Summerlin community in Las Vegas, the property spans 5,800 square feet and includes four expansive bedrooms.

Stone hails from a hockey-oriented family. His parents, Rob and Jackie Stone, raised him alongside his elder brother, Micheal, who also pursued a career in the NHL as a defenseman.

The Stone brothers faced off against each other in the WHL before meeting in the NHL for the first time on January 31, 2015.

Also, Mark has a brother-in-law named Cody Ceci, who plays for the Edmonton Oilers, and they both previously played for the Ottawa Senators.