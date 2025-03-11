"Every right to be disgusted": Paul Bissonette & Ryan Whitney give no-holds-barred take on Brad Marchand's 'crazy' Panthers trade

The trade that sent career-long Bruin Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers on deadline day remains the talk of the hockey world.

Marchand made it clear that he wanted to finish his career in Boston. However, he and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney could not agree on a contract extension, and the former Boston captain was sent to his preferred landing spot.

Former NHL players Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney shared their thoughts on Marchand's exit from the Bruins in their recent episode of the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast.

"It was offered exactly what he's making now for three years," Bissonnette said. "Yeah, exactly what he's making now, and Marchand's camp wanted seven and a half. And Marchand had a meeting with Don Sweeney, and he went in and he said, 'I love it here. I've been a Bruin my entire career. I'm willing to meet you guys in the middle.' And they would not come up on their offer. I thought that that was insane. You wouldn't give Brad Marchand the same amount that you paid (Elias) Lindholm. That's crazy to me.

"I think Marchand had every right to be just disgusted," Whitney said. "That's why I kind of, like, once I heard like, rumblings of what happened, I'm like, 'Oh, I'm seeing people right out there. Maybe he'll sign back in July.' No, no, no, no. Brad Marchand is no longer a member of the Bruins."

Marchand is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of an eight-year $49,000,000 contract signed in 2016. All eyes will be on how he fits in with the Florida Panthers and whether a contract extension down south could be in the cards.

Brad Marchand participated in Tuesday's morning skate with the Florida Panthers

While he won't be available for some time, Brad Marchand practiced with the Florida Panthers for the first time on Tuesday.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito said that their new acquisition will remain sidelined for a couple of weeks due to an upper-body injury suffered on March 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It's unclear whether his status has changed, but it's a positive sign that he's on the ice with the team.

The Hockey News' David Dwork shared the details of Marchand's participation in the morning skate on X.

"Marchand, not wearing a non-contact jersey, is skating with Florida's top line at their morning skate in Boston," Dwork tweeted.

Marchand was the left-winger alongside centerman Aleksander Barkov and right-winger Carter Verhaeghe. He has had a strong season, producing 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games, and will provide a big boost to Florida's top six when healthy.

Florida is back in action on Tuesday without Marchand as it takes on the Bruins in Boston. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

