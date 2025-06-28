“Everyone laugh at Edmonton!” - NHL fans mock Oilers as Blues lock up goalie Joel Hofer with 2-year contract extension

The St. Louis Blues have made their case by avoiding an offer sheet situation with goaltender Joel Hofer. They signed him to a two-year contract extension worth $6.8 million, with a $3.4 million average annual value. The team announced the signing on Saturday through their official X account.
"Joel Hofer won't be subject to offer sheets after signing a two-year contract extension worth $6.8 million ($3.4 million AAV). #stlblues," the post read.
Hofer, 24, was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. Without a deal, he could have signed an offer sheet with another team. The Blues made the move early to avoid that risk.
Some fans expected the Edmonton Oilers to target Hofer with an offer sheet. Last summer, the Blues signed Oilers prospects Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. Edmonton chose not to match those offers and lost both players.
Fans reacted strongly online to the Oilers missing the opportunity.
“SUCK IT EDMONTON!!!” one fan wrote.
“Everyone point and laugh at Edmonton,” another fan said.
"Nice signing for the Blues at that number. St Louis fans more concerned with the Oilers than their own team just shows the inferiority complex they have," a fan pointed.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X:
"Nice Oilers making the blues pay up for their back up. I'll take it," a fan wrote.
"Hilarious way to announce this tbh," another fan pointed.
"Loser org run by a desperate degenerate starts the war and then overpays every RFA for the foreseeable future. Great strategy from this clownshow organization," a fan said.
Blues GM Doug Armstrong's earlier statement on Joel Hofer
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said earlier this week he wasn’t worried about Joel Hofer’s contract.
"I’m very comfortable we can match any offer if we choose to match it. It won’t be we didn’t match it because we couldn’t afford it." Armstrong said, via The Athletic.
Hofer had a strong 2024–25 NHL season with a 16-8-3 record. His previous deal had a much lower salary of $775,000 per year. He posted a 2.64 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.
Hofer's performance helped the Blues reach the playoffs. He also had a five-game win streak late in the season. The Blues now have their goalie pair set for next year. Jordan Binnington remains the starter with two years left on his contract. Hofer will continue to back him up.
