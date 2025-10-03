  • home icon
  • “Everyone but McDavid” “Just copying Calgary”: NHL fans react as Oilers sign HC Kris Knoblauch to 3-year contract extension

"Everyone but McDavid" "Just copying Calgary": NHL fans react as Oilers sign HC Kris Knoblauch to 3-year contract extension

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 03, 2025 15:03 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Oilers fans react to three-year extension for coach Kris Knoblauch (Source: Imagn)

The Edmonton Oilers have signed coach Kris Knoblauch to a three-year extension, keeping him with the team through the 2028-29 season. He was set to start the season on an expiring contract, but his performance made the decision easy. Since stepping in, the 47-year-old has guided Edmonton to a 94-47-10 record and two Stanley Cup Final appearances.

On Friday, TSN insider Darren Dreger confirmed the news on X, writing:

"Hearing the Oilers and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch have agreed on a multi year extension."
also-read-trending Trending

Soon after, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun offered a wider view of the coaching landscape. He noted that with Knoblauch and Calgary Flames coach Ryan Huska both extended, only the Buffalo Sabres' Lindy Ruff is entering the season in the final year of his contract. LeBrun also reported that the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Jon Cooper quietly signed an extension earlier this year.

Reactions from fans soon followed, and many quickly shifted the conversation to Oilers star Connor McDavid’s future.

"Everyone but mcdavid AHAHAA," one fan wrote, pointing to the captain’s deal that runs only through the 2025-26 season.
"They are just copying Calgary, I see...," another fan joked about the timing of the Oilers’ decision after the Flames extended Huska for two more years.
"He’s been Coaching us for two years and we’ve been to 2 Stanley Cup Finals but I’m sure some of our fans will still complain," one user noted the success Kris Knoblauch has brought.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"I’ve been an oilers fan since 2012, no joke this might be the first time the team has extended a coach since I’ve been a fan," a fan said.
"McDavid wants a goalie, not an extension for the coach," another fan brought up other priorities.
"We want mcdavid to extend till 2040," a fan made a simple wish.

Kris Knoblauch will once again lead the Oilers after 2025 loss

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch was disappointed after the Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup finals.

"There’s no silver lining to this, it’s still heart-wrenching," Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch felt Zach Hyman’s absence left a big gap.

"This year, missing (Zach) Hyman was a big hole for us," Knoblauch said. "But yeah, I think it was last year we were a lot closer because we went to Game 7."

Now their focus has shifted to the 2025-26 season. Edmonton added Andrew Mangiapane, Isaac Howard and Curtis Lazar to strengthen depth. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading again, the Oilers aim for another run at the Stanley Cup.

