Evgeny Kuznetsov trade: Details on picks exchanged and more from the Capitals-Hurricanes trade

On NHL trade deadline day forward Evgeny Kuznetsov departed the Washington Capitals to join the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick. The deal, pending a trade call, was confirmed by TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"Pending trading call, Evgeni Kuznetsov is being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2025 third-round pick. Washington is retaining 50 percent on Kuznetsov (one more year next season at a $7.8 M AAV)" LeBrun tweeted

As part of the trade, the Capitals agreed to retain 50 percent of Kuznetsov's salary. The skilled center has one year remaining on his contract with a $7.8 million cap hit, making him a good addition for the Hurricanes.

For the Capitals, acquiring a third-round pick offers potential value in future drafts while shedding salary.

Kuznetsov faced challenges this season, including a 12-game absence due to entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in February.

Kuznetsov's most recent game was on January 27. Following the team's break and the NHL All-Star break, Kuznetsov, who was in Miami, FL with his wife and Orlov, entered the NHLPA Program.

Upon his return to practice on March 2, the Capitals waived him and assigned him to the AHL's Hershey Bears. After which he was acquired by Carolina.

This season, Kuznetsov has recorded six goals and 17 points in 43 games, averaging 18:47 of ice time per game. With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, the trade provides both Kuznetsov and the Hurricanes with a fresh opportunity for the future.

Evgeny Kuznetsov can find familiarity within Carolina

Evgeny Kuznetsov will find a sense of comfort in Carolina, reuniting with his longtime friend Dmitry Orlov, who signed a two-year deal with the Hurricanes last offseason. Additionally, the Hurricanes also have Russian winger Andrei Svechnikov and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov on their roster, adding to the Russian presence within the team.

At 31 years old, Evgeny Kuznetsov brings lots of experience to Carolina. Drafted by the Capitals in 2010, he has spent his entire 11-season NHL career in Washington, tallying an impressive 171 goals and 568 points in 723 games. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the Capitals' Stanley Cup victory in 2018, contributing 12 goals and 32 points during their championship run.