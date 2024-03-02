Evgeny Kuznetsov update: Capitals player cleared by NHLPA to resume practice after player assistance stint

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has received clearance to resume practice with the team. This decision came after his earlier joining of the NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program.

The statement released by NHL Public Relations' read:

"The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been cleared to resume practicing with the team and has entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Kuznetsov has not yet been cleared to return to game action.

"Kuznetsov’s care continues to be administered pursuant to the player assistance program."

Kuznetsov took a leave of absence from the team on Feb. 5 and entered the follow-up care phase of the program. Although he has been permitted to rejoin team practices, he has not yet been given the green light to return to regular games.

Kuznetsov's reason was called "personal." However, it is known that he has already served consequences for a cocaine incident in 2019. He was banned by IIHF and subsequently by the NHL from regular-season games.

Throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, the 31-year-old has contributed six goals and 11 assists in 43 games. He remains under contract with the Capitals for the seventh season of his eight-year, $62.4 million deal, carrying an average annual value of $7.8 million.

More on Evgeny Kuznetsov's hockey career and Capitals coach's remarks

Originally drafted by the Capitals as the 26th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Evgeny Kuznetsov played a key role in the team's historic Stanley Cup victory in 2018.

In his NHL career, which spans 723 games, the Chelyabinsk, Russia, native has accumulated an impressive tally of 171 goals and 568 points. Additionally, his postseason experience is noteworthy, having recorded 29 goals and 67 points in 87 playoff appearances.

Regarding Kuznetsov's situation, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery addressed the concern within the team. He said:

“There’s not a lot that I can share ... other than just here’s what’s going on with your teammate, your brother, a member of our family. And so it’s a lot of people that are concerned for him and his family, and that’s really where a lot of the conversations and thoughts have gone.”

As Evgeny Kuznetsov begins his journey back onto the ice, the Capitals remain steadfast in their support for him, prioritizing his well-being and recovery as he transitions back into team activities.

The Washington Capitals have struggled this season and they have a record of 28-22-9. They are placed fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 65 points.