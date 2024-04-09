Ex-Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville opens up about how Chicago management handled 2010 sexual assault scandal

Ex-Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville recently opened up about the 2010 sexual assault scandal for the first time since allegations regarding the incident surfaced in 2021.

The scandal drew significant attention toward the organization, including Quenneville, for not addressing the matter at the time.

Quenneville made a recent appearance on "The Cam & Strick Podcast." He discussed the scandal with host Andy Strickland, suggesting he had a sense Blackhawks management was on top of the matter:

"He (Aldrich) was hanging around the Rockford players and was socializing with them. Sending inappropriate texts going to bars, and the guys were being bothered by it. I don’t think anything was resolved in that meeting. I left the meeting with an understanding that they (the management) got it and that’s how it was left."

Quenneville would go on to state this discussion occurred during the 2010 Western Conference Final. It was the first time he ever heard about the situation. When asked about his participation in a previous conversation regarding the matter, he had this to say:

"I know nothing about it... (The meeting that followed) was the first time I heard about this and the last time I heard about it."

Quenneville would then express remorse for his lack of involvement in the situation:

"I blame myself for not pursuing it further."

Initially, Quenneville denied knowing about the situation. He claimed he first learned of the allegation from the media.

"I’m not blaming anybody. I blame myself for some things I could have and should have done differently."

It seems that Quenneville is now ready to come clean. Perhaps Blackhawks management will follow suit at some point. It may be a long time though due to legal concerns.

Will Joel Quenneville return to the NHL?

Quenneville resigned as Florida Panthers head coach during the 2020-2021 season as the scandal broke. A subsequent NHL investigation revealed the extent of Quenneville’s involvement in the situation. Quenneville’s role has led to an unofficial ban by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Quenneville was rumored to take over the St. Louis Blues following Craig Berube’s firing in 2023. However, the Blues passed, hiring Drew Bannister instead. Joel Quenneville was not considered for similar openings in Edmonton and Minnesota.

Thus, it seems Joel Quenneville is not eligible for any coaching position in the league any time soon. It appears that Bettman feels it may be too soon to reinstate Quenneville into the league.

With coaching positions potentially opening up after the season, Quenneville may get a look. However, hiring Joel Quenneville may be a tough sell from a public relations perspective at this point. It looks like Quenneville’s career in the NHL is done, much like Mike Babcock’s tenure came to an abrupt end earlier this season.