Former Boston Bruins forward Tyler Bertuzzi has a message for his ex-teammates as they prepare to face off against his new squad, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

"We know what they're about," Bertuzzi said after recent practise. "We played them multiple times this year. We're excited to get going." [via Boston Hockey Now].

The Maple Leafs struggled against Boston during the regular season, going 0-2-2, with Bertuzzi failing to register a point. However, he remains confident in his team's ability to top the Bruins.

“They play good as a team. Good goaltending. They have some top players who can score goals. We’re excited to shut ‘em down,” he added.

Bertuzzi was acquired by the Bruins at the trade deadline last season, but cap constraints prevented them from re-signing him, leading him to join the Maple Leafs.

Now, he's determined to spearhead his former team's early playoff exit. Bertuzzi also hopes to silence the passionate Boston fans in Games 1 and 2 at TD Garden.

"They have great fans, very passionate about their sports," he said. "We have to keep them a little quiet."

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Playoff history

The Original Six teams have a rich playoff history; the Leafs and Bruins have faced each other 16 times, winning eight series apiece.

Their most dramatic encounter was in 2013, when the Bruins staged a stunning comeback from a 4-1 deficit in the final minutes of Game 7, eventually winning in overtime.

The Bruins have had the upper hand in recent years, triumphing in their last three playoff encounters against the Maple Leafs in 2019, 2018, and 2013, each series extending to seven games.

The teams' playoff rivalry dates back to earlier decades, with the Maple Leafs last defeating the Bruins in a playoff series in 1959. Toronto was more dominant in the 1940s and 1950s, claiming five series victories.

The Bruins have a tiny advantage in postseason games against the Maple Leafs, with a 42-40-1 record. During the 2023–24 regular season, the Bruins won all four games against the Leafs, outscoring them 14–7 and dominating on power plays.

The Maple Leafs have won the Stanley Cup 13 times, their last in 1967, while the Bruins have claimed it six times, their last in 2011.

