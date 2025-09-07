Ex-Canadiens captain Vincent Damphousse makes his feelings known about late 6x Stanley Cup champion Ken Dryden

Vincent Damphousse, a former captain of the Montreal Canadiens, spoke with TSN on Saturday about the passing of Ken Dryden. He remembered Dryden as both a hockey legend and a Canadian role model. Dryden died on Friday at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.Dryden helped the Canadiens win six Stanley Cups in the 1970s and earned five Vezina Trophies as the league’s top goaltender. Damphousse pointed out how much he accomplished in such a short career.&quot;Yeah, obviously, I was very sad,&quot; Damphousse said. &quot;I mean, Ken Dryden was a great athlete. He was a Montreal Canadien. He’s won six Stanley Cups in a very short, very short time, short career. He won five Vezina Trophies.”He also recalled Dryden’s role in the 1972 Summit Series, pointing out how Canadians still remember the win over the Soviets.&quot;He was the goalie for Canada when they won against the Russians in 1972. Who doesn’t remember that? In eight games, he's got a great career, but obviously, a great man as well as a great Canadian,&quot; he added.Dryden chose a different path compared to many other players. After only seven full seasons, he retired in 1979. He then focused on law, politics and writing. Damphousse respected how Dryden stepped away from hockey during his prime to follow other interests.“He got involved in writing and politics,&quot; Damphousse said. &quot;He was a true Canadian and left his career early to kind of follow his heart and his other interests, which is very rare at that time.”Scotty Bowman reminisces about Ken Dryden’s impact on the HabsScotty Bowman shared memories of Ken Dryden after his passing. He coached Dryden during Montreal’s six Stanley Cup wins in the 1970s. Bowman remembered Dryden dealing with back problems but still playing at a high level.&quot;Every year in January, Ken’s last four or five years, they diagnosed him with tall man’s back,&quot; Bowman said, via NHL.com. &quot; I don’t know the medical term.&quot;Bowman praised Dryden's approach to goaltending and how he utilized his height.&quot;He was 6-foot-4 in an era when goalies were like (6 feet tall),&quot; Bowman said. &quot;Ken knew how to play the position because he was big... He wasn’t a goalie who bounced around.&quot;Bowman saw Ken Dryden as consistent and calm in every situation. For Bowman, those qualities defined Dryden’s role in the Canadiens’ dynasty.