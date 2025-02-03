After months of speculation, J. T. Miller was traded to the New York Rangers on Friday. They had inquired about him during his hiatus due to personal reasons, and the reported feud between Miller and Elias Pettersson opened the door for the Rangers to get someone they'd long sought.

Former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau shared his take on the deal. On TSN, he was asked whether this trade made the Canucks a better team over the long run.

"Potentially over the long haul? Yes, I think they can," Boudreau said on Sunday. "I think they can be better. I also think they can be better because obviously, the room wasn't working. They weren't playing for each other like you're supposed to be playing.

"Miller is one great hockey player when he wants to play, and he's proven it this weekend in New York even though they split the games, he got two goals the first game two assists today. I mean, he's he's a 100 point player all the way."

Boudreau added that Filip Chytil, the primary return for Miller from the Rangers, is "sort of an unknown."

"I'm not sold that he can be a point producer anywhere near the rate that J. T. Miller was so but if you add (Marcus) Pettersson, who's a top-four defenseman in Pittsburgh, and you get Drew O'Connor, who can skate and has got size, I think that evens out the trade a little bit," Boudreau said.

Boudreau also said the Canucks lost the "best player in the trade" but adding more depth and solving their locker room issues makes them potentially better. The ex-coach believes Vancouver did as well as it could have.

J. T. Miller opens up on Rangers move

J. T. Miller played his first five-and-a-half seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers. He's back home for the first time in almost eight years after getting traded by the Vancouver Canucks.

J.T. Miller is back in New York (Imagn)

He opened up on the move via Athlon Sports.

"Just for my family, outside of hockey there’s a thousand reasons to want to come here and then with the team as well, been one of the best teams in the league for a handful of years in a row," Miller said on Sunday.

He added that he's excited to get the sixth-place Rangers "back in the playoff picture."

