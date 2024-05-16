Former Vancouver Canucks head coach and current NHL Network analyst Bruce Boudreau recently shared his insights on Elias Pettersson's challenges in the playoffs. During an appearance on the "Donnie and Dhali" podcast, Boudreau discussed the Canucks game, particularly Pettersson's play during the interview.

Boudreau pointed out Pettersson’s body language, saying that he seems to lack confidence:

"His body language looks like he has lost confidence. This is weighing hard on him, I would like to see him smile again."

Boudreau stressed Pettersson's need to reengage with the game and placed special emphasis on his state of mind. One of the key comparisons made by Boudreau was with Ilya Mikheyev, who has struggled to score goals.

"In his defense, what's Mikheyev got, 1 goal in his last 60 games," Boudreau added.

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet's statement and Elias Pettersson's stats

Earlier after the 3-2 loss in Game 4, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet did not hesitate and openly critiqued the players for their subpar performance against Edmonton Oilers.

“There’s times there we have some guys," Tocchet said, "...you know where the puck’s gonna go, you just gotta get there before the other guy, and I think we’re pausing. Some guys are playing pause hockey. And you can’t win if you have five or six passengers.”

"I mean it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with some guys I don’t know if they thought it was the playoffs. We can’t play with 12 guys."

Elias Pettersson's playoff performance, with one goal and three assists in 10 games, pales compared to his regular-season output. Averaging just 1.5 shots per game in the playoffs, down from 2.5, has been disappointing. While he shows defensive commitment, his tentative approach and susceptibility to gentle contact are concerning.

This contrasts with players like Brock Boeser and JT Miller, who have met expectations. The criticism from Tocchet about "passengers" likely refers to Pettersson's underwhelming playoffs. His performance reflects a defensive mindset rather than aggressive play which is needed at this stage.

If you analyze Pettersson's gameplay, there were moments when Pettersson was hesitant, particularly in physical collisions and puck battles. Pettersson needs to adopt a more assertive approach, like he was performing in the regular season where he had 34 goals and 55 assists. For now, he needs to challenge opposing defenses and take more shots on goal.