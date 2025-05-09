Ex-Canucks HC Rick Tocchet tops Boston Bruins' target list for next head coach search: Reports

Rick Tocchet, the former head coach of Vancouver Canucks, is a top candidate for the Boston Bruins' head coaching, according to Sports Illustrated. Tocchet will appear on NHL on TNT this weekend, and there are talks that he might visit Boston before or after his trip to Atlanta.

Ad

Tocchet’s history with the Bruins makes him a strong contender. He played for the team between 1995 and 1997, and his style fits well with their tough, physical play. Vancouver radio host Rick Dhaliwal believes Bruins will reach out to Tocchet, calling him a "Boston-type guy."

“Boston is a club ... I’ve been saying about Boston, keep an eye on the Bruins,” Dhaliwal said on his radio show with Don Taylor. “I will be surprised if the Bruins don’t contact Tocchet. He’s a really Boston-type guy. Cam Neely, Rick Tocchet played the same game. … power forward.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from Boston, Tocchet has also drawn interest from other teams like the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks. There are also rumors that the Seattle Kraken, New York Islanders and Utah Mammoth may consider him if they make a coaching change. After leaving the Canucks, Tocchet may be open to a fresh start with a new team.

Rick Tocchet considered for Anaheim Ducks head coach role

On Thursday, TSN's Darren Dreger reported that Joel Quenneville will be the new head coach of the Anaheim Ducks. ESPN's Emily Kaplan confirmed that Rick Tocchet, Jay Woodcroft and David Carle were also considered for the job. Kaplan tweeted:

Ad

“The Ducks are hiring Joel Quenneville as head coach, as @DarrenDreger first reported. David Carle had a two-day interview before extending with DU. Jay Woodcroft & Rick Tocchet were other final candidates.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ducks investigated Quenneville’s role in the 2010 Blackhawks’ sex abuse scandal. After speaking with Kyle Beach, they decided he had learned from his past.

After this decision, six teams still need a head coach: the Flyers, Penguins, Kraken, Bruins, Blackhawks and Canucks. Tocchet, who originally wanted to move East, is now a leading candidate for the Bruins. He has been a key figure in the ongoing coaching search since leaving the Canucks in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama