Ex-Canucks HC Rick Tocchet tops Boston Bruins' target list for next head coach search: Reports

Rick Tocchet, the former head coach of Vancouver Canucks, is a top candidate for the Boston Bruins' head coaching, according to Sports Illustrated. Tocchet will appear on NHL on TNT this weekend, and there are talks that he might visit Boston before or after his trip to Atlanta.
Tocchet’s history with the Bruins makes him a strong contender. He played for the team between 1995 and 1997, and his style fits well with their tough, physical play. Vancouver radio host Rick Dhaliwal believes Bruins will reach out to Tocchet, calling him a "Boston-type guy."
“Boston is a club ... I’ve been saying about Boston, keep an eye on the Bruins,” Dhaliwal said on his radio show with Don Taylor. “I will be surprised if the Bruins don’t contact Tocchet. He’s a really Boston-type guy. Cam Neely, Rick Tocchet played the same game. … power forward.”
Aside from Boston, Tocchet has also drawn interest from other teams like the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks. There are also rumors that the Seattle Kraken, New York Islanders and Utah Mammoth may consider him if they make a coaching change. After leaving the Canucks, Tocchet may be open to a fresh start with a new team.
Rick Tocchet considered for Anaheim Ducks head coach role
On Thursday, TSN's Darren Dreger reported that Joel Quenneville will be the new head coach of the Anaheim Ducks. ESPN's Emily Kaplan confirmed that Rick Tocchet, Jay Woodcroft and David Carle were also considered for the job. Kaplan tweeted:
“The Ducks are hiring Joel Quenneville as head coach, as @DarrenDreger first reported. David Carle had a two-day interview before extending with DU. Jay Woodcroft & Rick Tocchet were other final candidates.”
The Ducks investigated Quenneville’s role in the 2010 Blackhawks’ sex abuse scandal. After speaking with Kyle Beach, they decided he had learned from his past.
After this decision, six teams still need a head coach: the Flyers, Penguins, Kraken, Bruins, Blackhawks and Canucks. Tocchet, who originally wanted to move East, is now a leading candidate for the Bruins. He has been a key figure in the ongoing coaching search since leaving the Canucks in April.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama