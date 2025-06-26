Ex-Canucks prez brings up Evander Kane's locker room problems from the past in honest review of latest trade acquisition

The Edmonton Oilers traded forward Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft on Wednesday.

The Canucks took on Kane's full $5.125 million cap hit for the final year of his four-year, $20.5 million contract, with so salary retianed by Edmonton. Kane, a Vancouver native, announced the trade himself on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Trending

Former Canucks president Trevor Linden believes the acquisition of Evander Kane positions the club to contend for the Pacific Division title again.

He acknowledged concerns about the winger's past off-ice issues and their potential impact on the locker room, but emphasized that Kane brings a unique style of hockey that can benefit the team.

"He's a guy that can bring a certain type of hockey to that locker room. I'm sure Edmonton wanted to move salary out. Edmonton was able to take salary on, and it made sense. Obviously, for Edmonton to trade him to a divisional rival is interesting,"Linden said.

"I think they are in a win-now type of mode. I don't think they were too far off. You look at where they were last year and the year before—it seems like it is a big difference. But at the same time, you get Demko having a good season, and Pettersson back on his game, and their defense is in order right now. So adding a player like this, maybe that puts them in a position to compete for the Pacific Division again, which is very possible," he added.

Expand Tweet

Canucks GM shares his thoughts on Evander Kane's trade from Oilers

Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin shared his thoughts on Evander Kane's acquisition, noting that his availability at a low trade cost presented an opportunity to strengthen their top-nine or middle-six forward group.

"When a player like this comes available to the cost, we felt we have a chance to upgrade our top-nine, mid-six, and become a harder team to play against,” Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said via NHL. “Obviously, Evander, the way his contract was structured, he had a preferred 15 teams to go to, and Vancouver was his preferred destination.”

Kane was drafted No. 4 overall by the now-defunct Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL draft. He was with the Oilers for the last three seasons. Now with the Canucks, Kane could help the club in filling the void left by Brock Boeser.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama