Ex-Capitals star TJ Oshie set to embark on new role post retirement

TJ Oshie is moving into a new role after stepping away from the NHL. The former Washington Capitals forward retired in June following 16 seasons in the league, but he is not leaving hockey behind. Oshie will now join Monumental Sports Network as part of the Capitals’ broadcast team for the 2025-26 season.The news was shared when Monumental Sports &amp; Entertainment announced the Capitals’ broadcast schedule. Ted Leonsis, who leads the company, posted on X that it was only a matter of time before Oshie returned in a new way.&quot;You knew we wouldn't let @TJOshie77 stay away for that long 🎙️📺 Osh joins the best broadcast team in the @NHL this season @MonSportsNet ! #ALLCAPS,&quot; Leonsis tweeted.Oshie’s career shows the consistent impact he made on the ice. Drafted 24th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2005, he played seven seasons there before moving to Washington in 2015. His best year came in 2016-17, when he scored 33 goals in 68 games. Over his career, he appeared in 1,010 games, finishing with 302 goals and 695 points.Injuries followed him in later years, and a chronic back issue eventually placed him on long-term injured reserve with the Capitals. His retirement came at the end of an eight-year contract he signed in 2017. Even after that, he remained an important part of the locker room and was a key figure in the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run.TJ Oshie recently looked back on his career during an appearance on Spittin’ Chiclets. He spoke about using accelerated recovery performance (ARP) training while in St. Louis, saying it helped with back pain.&quot;So I just used it before one game, Chris Porter let me use it to warm up, and my back pain like disappeared,&quot; Oshie said on Sunday.He added that many teammates joined him, though he believes his choice to move away from team training methods may have influenced his trade to Washington.TJ Oshie reflects on emotional retirement announcement at Washington HarbourBack in June, TJ Oshie stood at Washington Harbour to announce his retirement, calling the moment “both emotional in different ways.” He looked back at the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup celebration at the same location, saying, via NHL.com,“We were sitting right up here maybe… and that’s when I decided we should start doing the keg stands or the Cup stands.”Oshie also showed gratitude to the team, noting,“Another first-class move by them to have my retirement here.”Looking back on the finality of the day, he admitted,“Actually saying the words out loud… it was emotional and I’m so glad that it’s over.”Now 38, TJ Oshie is beginning the next phase of his career in front of the camera.