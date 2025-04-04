Ex-captain John Tavares gets 100% real about becoming coach in future

John Tavares spoke to the media about becoming a coach in the future. Tavares is in his 16th NHL season. His seven-year, $77 million contract ends after this season. He is 34 and stepped down as Maple Leafs captain last year in favor of Auston Matthews.
Speaking after Friday's practice, Tavares said he has never thought much about it. He mentioned that right now, he just wants to keep playing hockey.
"Definitely never thought about that," Tavares said (Timestamp: 10:54). "I want to keep playing. So, you know, I got some — you guys have seen my two young boys, so it'd be, whatever happens, it'd be, certainly be a lot of fun to be around them and be a part of that, if they continue on playing or whatever, wherever it takes them."
Tavares has 36 goals and 70 points this season. He scored in the win over the Panthers, which helped the team make the playoffs. He has nine goals and five assists in his last eight games.
Tavares said he enjoys sharing what he has learned in the NHL. He wants to keep playing as long as he can. He is not planning to coach right now. But he may be open to it later.
"I'd like to just obviously think that I've gained a good amount of experience and knowledge playing in the league, about myself," Tavares added. "So just try to help, whether it's my teammates, the group as a whole, or feedback with, you know, Craig or the coaching staff.
But you know, my experience, obviously, I figured a few times that you can contribute in that area."
For now, John Tavares' focus is on playing and helping the team.
William Nylander, Craig Berube praises John Tavares' coaching chops
Toronto Maple Leafs have a 46-25-4 record and lead the Atlantic Division. They score 3.25 goals per game. William Nylander is leading the team with 42 goals, and forward Mitch Marner leads the team with 93 points.
"Yeah, he's super smart out there, and, you know, always finds the right areas on the ice level, thinks the game." Nylander said.
Coach Craig Berube praised his leadership and called him almost like another coach.
"You love the professionalism and the mindset he has day in and day out," Berube said earlier this week, via theleafsnation. "He’s almost like having another coach around, just to ask him things and what his thoughts are."
John Tavares and Maple Leafs are heading to the playoffs for the fourth straight year.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama