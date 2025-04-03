Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares shared his thoughts after the team clinched a playoff spot on Wednesday.

The Leafs secured their postseason berth with a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. They became the first team from the Atlantic Division and sixth overall in the NHL to lock in a playoff position.

John Tavares expressed the team's excitement to have earned their opportunity again. Their focus remains on finishing as high as possible to make the most of it.

"It's a long grind. It's a special thing to play for the Stanley Cup. We're excited to have the opportunity to again, earned our ticket there, and continue to work to finish as high as we can and make the most of the opportunity," said Tavares post-game (via Toronto Sun's Terry Koshan).

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to appear in the postseason for the ninth consecutive year. However, their playoff record has been disappointing, with the team only advancing past the first round once in that span, losing to the Florida Panthers in Round 2 in 2023.

John Tavares continues to shine as the Leafs book playoff berth

On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the playoffs after beating the Florida Panthers 3-2 at home in Scotiabank Arena.

After a goalless first period, Gustav Forsling opened the scoring for the Panthers at 1:03 into the second period. At 11:31 John Tavares tied the game for the Maple Leafs, scoring his 36th goal of the season.

"You love the professionalism and the mindset he has day in and day out. He's almost like having another coach around, just to ask him things and what his thoughts are," HC Craig Berube said about Tavares post-game.

Mitch Marner extended the home team's lead to 2-1 at 10:50 into the first period before Matthew Knies increased the advantage to 3-1 five minutes later. Sam Reinhart scored the power-play goal for the Panthers at 17:72 for the final scoreline of 3-2.

The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the Tampa Bay Lightning (93) and the Florida Panthers (92) for first place in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division with 96 points. They will be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets next on Saturday.

