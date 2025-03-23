John Tavares did not hide his frustration after the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. The former captain, now an alternate, said the team should be upset about the result.

John Tavares, who was captain from 2019 until Auston Matthews took over in August 2024, made it clear the team must respond.

"We should be pissed off," Tavares said. "It was a good opportunity to end a really good week...It should piss us off and get us ready for another big week."

The Maple Leafs had won three straight games before facing the Predators. They started well, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period. Tavares opened the scoring with a power-play goal, his 30th of the season. Mitch Marner made it 2-0 with a one-timer after Auston Matthews won a face-off. Scott Laughton thought he had added another goal, but it was overturned for high-sticking.

Nashville then took control, scoring five straight goals. Michael Bunting cut the deficit to 2-1 early in the second period. Kieffer Bellows tied the game later in the period, and Filip Forsberg put the Predators ahead before intermission. Luke Evangelista extended the lead in the third, and Forsberg sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Joseph Woll made 27 saves for Toronto, but it was not enough. The loss kept the Maple Leafs tied with the Florida Panthers at 87 points for first place in the Atlantic Division.

William Nylander praised John Tavares for reaching 1,100 NHL points

Previously on Thursday, William Nylander praised John Tavares after the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. In that game, Tavares scored two goals and an assist to reach 1,100 career NHL points. Nylander, who also registered two assists, talked about Tavares' performance.

"It’s incredible—what an accomplishment," Nylander said. "He had a great game tonight. The way he prepares before every game, he’s just a complete pro on and off the ice."

Nylander also talked about Tavares' performance.

"He’s strong all over the ice, winning battles, and obviously finishing the way he does. Just incredible." Nylander said.

Tavares has now reached 30 goals this season, that's one more goal than last year's total. He has 61 points so far and is on pace to score 71 points. Additionally, he has scored 5 points in the last three games, which includes three goals and two assists. He has averaged over two shots on goal in the last five games.

