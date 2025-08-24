Ex-Islander Cal Clutterbuck details infamous John Tavares to Maple Leafs move - "People on Long Island went crazy"

Retired New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck discussed John Tavares’ move to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018. He shared his thoughts during his appearance on the &quot;Spittin' Chiclets&quot; podcast on Sunday.Clutterbuck mentioned his friendship with Tavares and that he was at his bachelor party trip just before free agency began.&quot;He is, and was, one of my closest friends,&quot; Clutterbuck said. &quot;We were on his bachelor party the week leading up to July 1. So we were at Bandon Dunes from like, call it June 25 to June 30, and then he was going to LA to his agent's office to have people come in and pitch him the offers.&quot;Clutterbuck also talked about former Islanders general manager Garth Snow wanting to keep Tavares. Clutterbuck felt Tavares thought about staying with the team.&quot;And I just remember him really being not sure, and when it was trade deadline time, we were still kind of good, and he ended up getting hurt that year anyway,&quot; Clutterbuck said. &quot;So it wasn't what people make it like snowy really, like, wanted to give himself the chance to sign him, and I think John really considered coming back.&quot;However, joining Toronto meant playing at home and being the “hero.” Clutterbuck said anyone would consider that chance. Still, he wished Tavares had more advice before making his decision.&quot;And my only reservation is,&quot; Clutterbuck said. &quot;I kind wanted him to get on the phone with Zach Pairse at the time because I knew Zach and him going to Minny (Minnesota) was kind of the same thing, and it didn't necessarily work out the way that Zach wanted to in Minny. I just wanted him to have the information.&quot;He explained that playing at home could be hard if things don't go well, and fans may be critical for many years. Clutterbuck wanted Tavares to know that before signing, admitting he did not know what the decision would be. When it was revealed that it was the Leafs, he was not surprised.&quot;I didn't know what he was going to do, so he made the decision around, I think, July 6 (Tavares signed on July 1), around then, something like that,&quot; Clutterbuck said. &quot;He made an announcement, I think, on his Instagram page or whatever, and they announced it, and people on Long Island went crazy.&quot;And quite frankly, I wasn't surprised, like when I knew like he wasn't all in on staying, I kind of knew something's up.&quot;Tavares signed a seven-year $77 million deal with Toronto, and Islanders fans reacted strongly at the time.John Tavares has signed an extension to stay in TorontoJohn Tavares signed a four-year extension worth $17.5 million in June. The deal pays less but allows him to stay in his hometown. He recorded 38 goals and 74 points last season.&quot;Even though I left some money out there, I've done pretty well and am still doing pretty well and get to play for an amazing club in a great city, a place where I'm from and a team that has a real opportunity to win,&quot; Tavares said after signing his contract in June, via NHL.com.Tavares remains an important player for the Maple Leafs. His move from the Islanders is still remembered, and that decision is still a major move in NHL history, forming the famous Leafs' &quot;Core Four.&quot;