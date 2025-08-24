  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Ex-Islander Cal Clutterbuck details infamous John Tavares to Maple Leafs move - "People on Long Island went crazy"

Ex-Islander Cal Clutterbuck details infamous John Tavares to Maple Leafs move - "People on Long Island went crazy"

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Aug 24, 2025 19:43 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Former teammate Cal Clutterbuck spoke about John Tavares' move to Toronto (image credit: IMAGN)

Retired New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck discussed John Tavares’ move to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018. He shared his thoughts during his appearance on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast on Sunday.

Ad

Clutterbuck mentioned his friendship with Tavares and that he was at his bachelor party trip just before free agency began.

"He is, and was, one of my closest friends," Clutterbuck said. "We were on his bachelor party the week leading up to July 1. So we were at Bandon Dunes from like, call it June 25 to June 30, and then he was going to LA to his agent's office to have people come in and pitch him the offers."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Clutterbuck also talked about former Islanders general manager Garth Snow wanting to keep Tavares. Clutterbuck felt Tavares thought about staying with the team.

"And I just remember him really being not sure, and when it was trade deadline time, we were still kind of good, and he ended up getting hurt that year anyway," Clutterbuck said. "So it wasn't what people make it like snowy really, like, wanted to give himself the chance to sign him, and I think John really considered coming back."
Ad

However, joining Toronto meant playing at home and being the “hero.” Clutterbuck said anyone would consider that chance. Still, he wished Tavares had more advice before making his decision.

"And my only reservation is," Clutterbuck said. "I kind wanted him to get on the phone with Zach Pairse at the time because I knew Zach and him going to Minny (Minnesota) was kind of the same thing, and it didn't necessarily work out the way that Zach wanted to in Minny. I just wanted him to have the information."
Ad

He explained that playing at home could be hard if things don't go well, and fans may be critical for many years. Clutterbuck wanted Tavares to know that before signing, admitting he did not know what the decision would be. When it was revealed that it was the Leafs, he was not surprised.

"I didn't know what he was going to do, so he made the decision around, I think, July 6 (Tavares signed on July 1), around then, something like that," Clutterbuck said. "He made an announcement, I think, on his Instagram page or whatever, and they announced it, and people on Long Island went crazy.
Ad
"And quite frankly, I wasn't surprised, like when I knew like he wasn't all in on staying, I kind of knew something's up."
Ad

Tavares signed a seven-year $77 million deal with Toronto, and Islanders fans reacted strongly at the time.

John Tavares has signed an extension to stay in Toronto

John Tavares signed a four-year extension worth $17.5 million in June. The deal pays less but allows him to stay in his hometown. He recorded 38 goals and 74 points last season.

"Even though I left some money out there, I've done pretty well and am still doing pretty well and get to play for an amazing club in a great city, a place where I'm from and a team that has a real opportunity to win," Tavares said after signing his contract in June, via NHL.com.

Tavares remains an important player for the Maple Leafs. His move from the Islanders is still remembered, and that decision is still a major move in NHL history, forming the famous Leafs' "Core Four."

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications