Ex-Islander Cal Clutterbuck pegs Noah Dobson’s contract at $7M ahead of Canadiens trade

Noah Dobson’s move to the Montreal Canadiens this summer came with a major contract. The defenseman signed an eight-year $76 million deal after he was traded from the New York Islanders. The contract carries a $9.5 million cap hit per season and secures him in Montreal until the end of the 2032-33 campaign.

Former Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck shared his thoughts on Dobson’s new deal. His estimate was lower than the contract the Canadiens gave him.

“The number in the middle is probably, I don’t know," Clutterbuck said on Tuesday (2:11:20), via the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast. "It’s probably like in the 7s. (million)”

Clutterbuck also talked about Dobson’s development and the progress he made on the defensive side of his game.

“He’s actually the one thing that I might have been a little bit gun shy with Noah is just his ability to, like, defend hard and, like, just be strong enough to contain some of the best players,” Clutterbuck said.

“And he showed flashes of it, but he wasn’t consistent with it. And I think this year, he actually took the mentality of, like he did, sacrifice a lot of his offensive side to really go out and show people that he could be that guy.”

For Clutterbuck, Dobson’s ability to handle more minutes was an important factor.

“The more minutes he plays, the better he is,” Clutterbuck said..

He also called Dobson “a great kid who loves the game,” and someone who will continue to get better.

Montreal saw Dobson as a player worth more than the figure Clutterbuck mentioned. The Canadiens committed to him as a long-term piece of their defense, making him one of their highest-paid players.

Dobson admitted that he didn't hesitate to sign the deal.

“Without hesitation a no-brainer for me,” Dobson said in June, via NHL.com. “Just the opportunity to be part of the Montreal Canadiens, it’s an honor.”

Clutterbuck may have pictured a contract closer to $7 million, but Montreal’s decision showed how much it believes in Dobson’s role on its blue line.

Analyst Stu Cowan expects Noah Dobson to make it easy for other Habs defensemen

NHL analyst Stu Cowan believes Noah Dobson will improve the Canadiens’ defense, saying that he Dobson will play many minutes and ease pressure on others.

"He's gonna eat up a lot of minutes," Cowan said on Aug. 8, via "The Sick Podcast." "He's gonna make it a little bit easier on the other guys he's playing with."

Cowan expects Dobson to start with Kaiden Guhle on the top pairing. He said their size and skill can make them effective.

Cowan also thinks his presence will help in the playoffs.

"The skills is definitely there," Cowan said. "Bigger body, right? So if the teams do get into the playoffs, that's going to help them."

Cowan added that Dobson will take pressure off last year's Calder Trophy winner, Lane Hutson.

