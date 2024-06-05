Ex-Islanders HC Lane Lambert joins as associate coach for Craig Berube's Maple Leafs staff: Reports

On Wednesday, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs hired Lane Lambert as an associate coach. Lambert's recruitment is part of a broader staff reorganization that involves the departure of assistant coach Dean Chynoweth.

"The #leafs have officially named Lane Lambert as associate coach on Craig Berube's staff, while announcing that assistant coach Dean Chynoweth won't return next season," Johnston tweeted on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Lambert was the New York Islanders' head coach from 2022-23 to midseason 2023-24, going 61-46-20. Before that, he spent four seasons as an associate coach with the Islanders.

Lambert's coaching career includes roles with notable NHL franchises. He was an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals for four seasons, including their Stanley Cup-winning campaign in 2018. Lambert also spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators.

Lambert has spent time in the AHL and WHL. He spent six seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals, including four as head coach and one as an assistant coach. Lambert has also coached the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Lane Lambert will work alongside Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube

Toronto Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube on May 17 to replace Sheldon Keefe, who was fired on May 9. Berube is 281-190-72 in 543 regular-season NHL games, including a Stanley Cup win with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

The Maple Leafs, seeking a change after postseason struggles, had Keefe for five seasons, going 212-97-40 but winning just one playoff series. General manager Brad Treliving cited the need for a new voice and a change in direction,

"We had gotten to a place where just a new voice was needed," Treliving said earlier in May, "And that's the unfortunate part of this business. I do not believe that you turn coaches and you keep turning coaches. I don't think that is the recipe for success at all. I just felt at the end of the day, when I look at the totality of his time here, a change was required."

The team desires success after a prolonged Stanley Cup drought since 1967.