  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Auston Matthews
  • Ex-Leafs enforcer criticizes Auston Matthews' shooting technique, as star suffers massive goal scoring slump

Ex-Leafs enforcer criticizes Auston Matthews' shooting technique, as star suffers massive goal scoring slump

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 23, 2025 00:15 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Ex-Leafs enforcer criticizes Austin Matthews' shooting technique, as star suffers massive goal scoring slump - Source: Imagn

Former Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Nick Kypreos dropped some harsh truths regarding Auston Matthews’ current shooting technique.

Ad

Kypreos teed off on Matthews during the October 22 edition of the Kyper and Bourne Show. Kypreos described Matthews’ technique as “too slow” as part of his analysis. He stated:

“I see him still wanting to do that. But what I’m really seeing is a guy that can’t do it.”

The comments underscore how Auston Matthews has seemingly lost his signature scoring move, the curl and drag that allowed him to score 60 goals twice.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kypreos added:

“I think he’s trying to do it. He’s just slow at it now. It’s not quick enough for me. The quickness that, that fast-twitch quickness he had when he scored 60 goals… he just moved quicker. And I see a slower version of that now.”

The apparent decline in Auston Matthews' overall speed and quickness prompted Kypreos to declare.

Ad
"He's lost his fastball. I'm not saying he can't find it again... but there's no juice [right now]."
Ad

While Auston Matthews’ numbers aren’t terrible, four goals and six points in seven games, he hasn’t been the dominant force he’s been in the past. That’s a situation that must change for the Maple Leafs to have a better chance at winning hockey games.

Auston Matthews hitting speedbump at the moment

The Maple Leafs captain has been the focus of criticism for his slow start this season - Source: Imagn
The Maple Leafs captain has been the focus of criticism for his slow start this season - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain has hit somewhat of a speedbump at the moment. After scoring two goals in the three games, he’s been quiet in the last two.

Ad

On Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken, Matthews hit the ice for over 23 minutes, managing four shots on goal. He notched one assist but was on the ice during the fateful overtime shift that saw the Kraken get the game-winning goal.

Matthews was silent in his last game. He did not register a point in nearly 22 minutes of ice time against the New Jersey Devils. Moreover, he was a minus-2 on the night. Matthews and his linemates were overmatched by a possessed Jack Hughes, who scored a hat trick.

The seeming slump has raised concerns regarding Auston Matthews’ overall decline. He’s seemingly gone from a dominant player to a pedestrian top-six forward. While pundits like Kypreos and Justin Bourne believe Matthews has the talent to turn things around, the prospect of doing so doesn’t seem to be there at the moment.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications