Former Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Nick Kypreos dropped some harsh truths regarding Auston Matthews’ current shooting technique.Kypreos teed off on Matthews during the October 22 edition of the Kyper and Bourne Show. Kypreos described Matthews’ technique as “too slow” as part of his analysis. He stated:“I see him still wanting to do that. But what I’m really seeing is a guy that can’t do it.”The comments underscore how Auston Matthews has seemingly lost his signature scoring move, the curl and drag that allowed him to score 60 goals twice.Kypreos added:“I think he’s trying to do it. He’s just slow at it now. It’s not quick enough for me. The quickness that, that fast-twitch quickness he had when he scored 60 goals… he just moved quicker. And I see a slower version of that now.”The apparent decline in Auston Matthews' overall speed and quickness prompted Kypreos to declare.&quot;He's lost his fastball. I'm not saying he can't find it again... but there's no juice [right now].&quot;While Auston Matthews’ numbers aren’t terrible, four goals and six points in seven games, he hasn’t been the dominant force he’s been in the past. That’s a situation that must change for the Maple Leafs to have a better chance at winning hockey games.Auston Matthews hitting speedbump at the momentThe Maple Leafs captain has been the focus of criticism for his slow start this season - Source: ImagnThe Toronto Maple Leafs captain has hit somewhat of a speedbump at the moment. After scoring two goals in the three games, he’s been quiet in the last two.On Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken, Matthews hit the ice for over 23 minutes, managing four shots on goal. He notched one assist but was on the ice during the fateful overtime shift that saw the Kraken get the game-winning goal.Matthews was silent in his last game. He did not register a point in nearly 22 minutes of ice time against the New Jersey Devils. Moreover, he was a minus-2 on the night. Matthews and his linemates were overmatched by a possessed Jack Hughes, who scored a hat trick.The seeming slump has raised concerns regarding Auston Matthews’ overall decline. He’s seemingly gone from a dominant player to a pedestrian top-six forward. While pundits like Kypreos and Justin Bourne believe Matthews has the talent to turn things around, the prospect of doing so doesn’t seem to be there at the moment.