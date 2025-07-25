Ex-Leafs enforcer feels Mitch Marner "unfairly" took more flack than he deserved from Toronto fans

Mitch Marner is set to start a new chapter in his NHL career with the Vegas Golden Knights next season. The former Toronto Maple Leafs forward was traded by his hometown team after nine seasons.

Ad

His injunction into the Leafs alongside Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares ushered in a new era where they made the playoffs each year. However, the "Core Four" failed to make it count in crucial games.

As a hometown player, Marner bore the brunt of verbal jabs and criticism from an angry Toronto fanbase that has had a trophy drought since 1967. It may have been a major factor as he tried to navigate his stay.

Ad

Trending

It reached a tipping point last season when Marner was asked if he'd waive his no-move clause to be traded ahead of the deadline. He respectfully declined while also refusing to engage in contract talks during the campaign.

Eventually, he didn't sign with the Leafs, and his rights were traded to Vegas ahead of the July 1 free agency deadline. He then signed an eight-year $96 million deal with the Knights.

According to former Toronto left winger Stu Grimson, Marner received unfair treatment.

Ad

"Well, I think it'll be interesting," Grimson said on Thursday (07:00), via "The Sports Rush." "I think unfairly Marner caught more than his share of the criticism for this group falling short. He's one piece in a 23-player puzzle that maybe could have given you a little bit more, and I'm focusing, of course, on the postseason.

Ad

"I mean, that's really where the anxiety around past Leafs performances have lied for that fanbase. But, Marner, in my estimation, got more of the flack than maybe he really deserved."

Ad

Stu Grimson feels Mitch Marner will have a mixed reception upon return to Toronto

The Golden Knights will host Toronto at home on Jan. 15. Eight days later, Mitch Marner will be back in Ontario to face his old team at Scotiabank Arena. Stu Grimson believes there will be a mixed ovation for Marner, as his contributions were immense despite playoff setbacks.

Ad

"I think the blue-collar crowd that's mostly outside of the venue where this group plays, if they had their druthers, if they could voice a concern uniformly together, they might take it out on Marner," Grimson said on Thursday (08:10), via "The Sports Rush."

"That white-collar crowd, I think, kind of gets the point that I'm making. He was just one piece of a roster that fell short. I think they remember him fondly. I think they treat him with class and respect at the end."

Marner ended his Leafs career with 741 points, 220 goals and 541 assists, including 102 points last season. Toronto has since added Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua and Mattias Macelli in hopes of not only replacing Marner's production, but also to add depth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama