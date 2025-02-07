The Toronto Maple Leafs are firmly in playoff spots and aiming for a deep playoff run after last season's injury setbacks. They are currently managing roster spots, including Pontus Holmberg, who is signed to a two-year, $1 million contract.

In the last two seasons, Holmberg began his season in the American Hockey League affiliate. He was then promoted to the senior Leafs, notching 30 points in 81 games. Holmberg appeared to be a utility player, mainly playing in the bottom six. After Max Domi's failure at 3C last season, Holmberg was given a chance, but his pairing in the third line didn't work out.

This season, Holmberg's performance has continued to draw comments. After his game against the Calgary Flames, former Leafs forward Jay Rosehill took to X to share his thoughts.

"I’m sorry but Holmberg can’t play on this team."

Rosehill would explain his stance on his podcast, Leafs Morning Take.

"I really thought Holmberg was f***ing horrendous. Like, honestly, and people are kind of like, wow, 'You're just figuring out now', I don't think he's been that bad, but he's lost every time that the puck touched his stick, it blew up and he panicked and just whacked it to nowhere if he even corralled it....

"The puck was bouncing everywhere. He was throwing it into traffic. I thought he was spinning. He was absolutely lost. And I'm thinking, there, man, there's a roster spot that just, and I'm talking about, if we go deep here, try to make a run looking at a championship worthy team, you can't have guys like that," Rosehill said.

Rosehill even suggested Alex Steeves, a forward for the Leafs' affiliate Toronto Marlies, as a replacement for Holmberg. Steeves has been breaking records throughout the league and is just 17 assists away from the Marlies' record.

Craig Berube has been critical of Pontus Holmberg's performance this season

Head coach Craig Berube has been particularly critical of the Swedish forward's play. In October, Berube stated that the start to his season had been slow and that he needed to improve to match the team's performance.

"I thought he came out in camp and had a real good camp." Berube said. " I think, to me, he's got to battle a little bit harder for pucks and hang on to the pucks a little bit more like he was in training camp in the offensive zone and things like that, kind of just get up to speed. He looks just a little step behind maybe right now."

With just 8 points from 42 games and a -6 plus-minus rating, Holmberg hasn't been able to produce well. It remains to be seen if he is shifted to the Marlies.

