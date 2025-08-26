Former Leafs forward Brian Boyle fired back at Mike Rupp after the analyst’s controversial take comparing the Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews with the New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes.Speaking on NHL Network, Mike Rupp made his own Top 10 Centers right now list after NHL released its own Top 20 Centers right now list. Mike Rupp placed Auston Matthews on no. 9, below Jack Hughes, who was placed at no. 8.“A healthy Jack Hughes, I would take him over Auston Matthews.” - Mike Rupp said.On NHL Tonight, Boyle pushed back hard, saying Rupp’s take was completely off the mark:&quot;Respectfully. With a monsoon of respect, I disagree with Mike Rupp. That's a bad take. No disrespect to Jack Hughes.&quot;Former coach Bruce Boudreau also weighed in, pointing out Matthews’ size, strength, defensive play and 60–70 goal potential when healthy:&quot;No disrespect to Auston Matthews if healthy. He wasn't healthy either. But if he was healthy, he has potential to get 60 to 70 goals. He is big and strong and plays a great defensive game. I really like Jack Hughes but there is only one Auston Matthews when he is healthy.&quot;The NHL Network ranking placed Auston Matthews in seventh place, in the top 20 centers, while Connor McDavid ranks no. 1.Despite missing 15 games last season with an injury, Matthews produced 33 goals and 78 points in 67 appearances.NHL analyst Jason Strudwick's take on Auston Matthews's ranking in Top 20 centers listNHL analyst Jason Strudwick isn’t convinced that Auston Matthews deserves a higher spot than No. 7 on NHL Network’s Top 20 Centers Right Now list.Appearing on TSN’s FanDuel Overdrive, Strudwick said that seventh feels like the right place for Matthews at this stage.&quot;No, I don't have Matthews any higher than (seventh) at all. No, I could not at all endorse any idea where Matthews moves up that list. But it's okay to be seventh,” Strudwick said (1:30 onwards).Strudwick highlighted Matthews’ elite scoring ability and noted that with Toronto’s revamped lineup, he has a real chance to help carry the Leafs deeper into the playoffs. For now, though, Strudwick stood firm: seventh is where Auston Matthews belongs heading into the season.