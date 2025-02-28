Ex-Leafs GM bluntly plays down possibility of Maple Leafs acquiring 'high price tag' Schenn brothers 

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to Brayden Schenn ahead of the trade deadline. They've also been linked to his brother, Luke Schenn. Adding both would be a costly investment, but the Leafs are currently positioned as one of the top contenders in the sport.

Ad

Nevertheless, former Leafs GM Brian Burke, someone who has experience in making or attempting to make deals like this, doesn't believe it's going to happen in Toronto.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The former NHL executive said:

"I can't see both Schenn going. I think that'd be a real high price tag. Both those guys are good players, and I think it'd be a real high price tag to get them both.

"That would be quite a coup, if someone could get brothers. I've seen it done. It's kind of cool. Both those guys would add, but I think that would be very difficult to do."

Ad

This would require two separate, expensive deals. Adding St. Louis Blues star Brayden Schenn would require some picks and prospects, and he is on a $52 million contract, as per Spotrac.

Adding Luke Schenn would require another deal with the Nashville Predators. Again, it would cost picks and prospects, although not as many as it would to acquire his brother. That's why Burke doesn't think it's truly feasible right now.

NHL insider says Brayden Schenn to Maple Leafs would be very costly

TSN insider Mike Johnston reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs have really been searching for better center depth since the offseason. They had hoped that Max Domi could play center and have tried to use William Nylander there. Neither has worked out and both are back on the wings.

Ad

The Maple Leafs may not be able to afford a deal (Imagn)

Johnston and fellow TSN insider Jonas Siegel reportedly believe the price tag on Schenn could include a first-round pick, a top prospect such as Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten or Ben Danford.

Ad

The Leafs may also have to throw in prospect Nikita Grebenkin as well. That might not even get it done, as the insiders noted that even that deal might require the Leafs to add some sort of sweetener or take on more of Schenn's costly contract.

It would be going all-in on this season, but it would cost a ton and mortgage some of the future in Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama