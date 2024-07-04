Ex-Leafs GM Brian Burke weighs in on Toronto Maple Leafs considering stripping John Tavares of his captaincy

The Toronto Maple Leafs had yet another disappointing postseason run this year, eliminated in their Round 1 series against the Boston Bruins. Captain John Tavares came under fire following their dismal performance in the playoffs, leading to speculation about him potentially losing the captaincy.

However, Leafs' former general manager Brian Burke is completely against the idea. Speaking with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill on the "Leafs Morning Take," Burke made it clear that he would not entertain the idea of taking the captaincy away from John Tavares.

“I’ve had the discussion before and it’s such a drastic step. It’s admitting you made a mistake in my mind if you put the ‘C’ on a guy and take it away. You’ve seen it happen, it happened in San Jose and it’s happened recently. It’s not unheard of, but it is unusual,” Burke said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Burke claimed that taking the captaincy away from Tavares would mean admitting that the Leafs originally made a mistake in choosing their captain, setting things in the wrong direction. He also praised the player for his effort and dedication on and off the ice.

“I wouldn’t entertain that discussion. I think John Tavares is a quality player and a good guy. He’s earned his money, he’s done a good job, he’s killed penalties, he’s worked on the power play, I think he’s a useful guy, he’s good in the community. I’ve heard the rumors though, the rumblings,” Burke added.

Fans defend John Tavares amid captaincy stripping rumors

Reports and rumors over the possibility of John Tavares being stripped of captaincy have been making rounds on the internet for quite some time. While several fans had initially wanted to see the same shortly after their playoff elimination, it seems the majority of support has now rallied behind the Leafs veteran.

NHL fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to let their opinions known.

“Not a chance !!!!!!!!! Ridiculous, not the time, John is a true leader. Let him finish his career in TO, show some respect for Gods Sake…”

Expand Tweet

“He has one year left on his current deal. He can hand it over after. No need to do it now,” one fan said.

“A shitty franchise would do that,” said another fan.

More fans came in support of John Tavares. They believed that Tavares had what it takes to lead the team and should not be stripped of captaincy.

“I really don't understand what difference Matthews would make as captain. Like Tavares he isn't a leader of men. If you're going to take it away from Tavares then ok but it's only worth doing if you're giving it to a actual leader,” one fan said.

“No. It’s a stupid idea,” a fan said.

“Mickey Mouse franchises do things like that,” another fan said.

While there has been no official confirmation from the franchise regarding a captaincy change, it remains to be seen if Tavares will get to continue leading the Leafs into the next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback