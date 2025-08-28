Easton Cowan is expected to be given an abundance of responsibility at the Toronto Maple Leafs as the young forward continues to impress at the junior level. He had a rollercoaster of a season in 2024-25 that was capped off with a Memorial Cup win for the London Knights franchise.Cowan didn't have the best of starts to the OHL season, as he couldn't regain the 96-point scoring form he had in 2023-24. That was followed by a fifth-place finish at the World Juniors Championships. Former Leafs forward Mitch Marner revealed during the Canadian orientation camp that he had personally been in touch with the 2023 first-round pick after the campaign at the World Juniors.&quot;Like I said, I was talking to him a lot throughout the year, just checking in and making sure he was staying in the right headspace,&quot; Marner said. &quot;Sometimes you start questioning things after the World Juniors didn’t go the way everyone wanted it to, and that happens.&quot;I told him our team went through the same thing — we didn’t have a great World Juniors. It gets tough; a lot of people say things and judge you for them. I told him, don’t worry about it. Go to London, do your thing, and win a Memorial Cup — and he led the way the whole time and got the job done. That was great.&quot;Marner knows what it feels like to have a disappointing campaign at the World Juniors. In 2016, Marner and Team Canada were beaten by Team Finland in the quarterfinal stage. This year, it was Team Czechia that beat Cowan and co in the same stage.But Cowan matched his senior's feat during the Memorial Cup, tying the record for most points in the premier tournament's history for the London Knights with 15 points. Cowan led all of the OHL in postseason points and was named the Memorial Cup MVP, the second from the Knights, the first also being Marner.Mitch Marner reveals his aspirations for Team CanadaMitch Marner is expected to be one of the leading figures in Team Canada roster that suits up at the Milan Winter Olympics. He spoke about his dream of winning the gold for his country.&quot;Yeah, it's what you dream of as a kid. I mean, you always want to wear the Team Canada jersey,&quot; Marner said. &quot;It's something you remember as a kid of sitting around the TV with your family, watching World Juniors, Olympics, World Championships, anything really with Hockey Canada.&quot;You're always watching with your family so it's always an honor. You always want to wear that crest.&quot; Before the Olympics, however, Mitch Marner will have to settle in with his new team, the Vegas Golden Knights, after he completed a sign-and-trade ahead of July 1 from the Leafs.