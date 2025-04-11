Ex-Leafs veteran Mark Giordano gets 100% real about his experience with $2,775,000 'monster'

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano spoke about Matthew Knies on the "First Up" podcast. Knies was drafted 57th overall by the Leafs in 2021. Many NHL analysts see him as a strong two-way forward. He’s physical, skilled and consistent.

Ad

Mark Giordano shared his honest thoughts about playing with the young forward during his time in Toronto.

“He’s a monster. He’s strong. He’s powerful. He’s a big kid,” Giordano said.

Giordano compared Knies to Shane Doan, the former Coyotes captain. Knies is from Phoenix, like Doan, and has a similar body type.

"He reminds me of Shane Doan, just in terms of body type. He’s a huge human being and naturally strong," Giordano said. "But then, when you get on the ice with him, especially down low, that’s when you really feel the power. Around the net, down low, you just can’t get inside on him.

Ad

Trending

Matthew Knies has scored 29 goals and 26 assists in 74 games this season. He needs one more goal to reach 30 for the first time. The 22-year-old is finishing his entry-level contract, which totals $2.775 million over three years.

That’s an average of $925,000 per year. With his deal ending, the Leafs will need to decide on his next contract.

Mark Giordano also mentioned that Knies has more skill than people realize.

"I always hated playing against guys like that, where you couldn’t really attack or be physical - you had to, sort of, lay off and use your stick because they were so strong," Giordano explained.

Ad

"I think Matthew’s a lot like that too. He’s just a powerful kid at a young age, and I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good his hands are around the net or his overall skill."

Giordano compared Knies to Matthew Tkachuk.

"He’s a lot like Tkachuk in that way," Giordano said. "I remember Matthew Tkachuk in Calgary. People didn’t always give him enough credit for how skilled he was in tight spaces around the net—and that’s why he scores so many goals off rebounds and scrappy plays."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giordano said Knies has impressed the team and is having a strong season.

Mark Giordano believes Matthew Knies will want to play against Tampa Bay in playoffs

Matthew Knies had a big game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He scored three goals, including one on the power play. He also scored the overtime winner in the 4–3 Leafs win.

Ad

That was his second career hat trick. Knies played on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. The line combined for four goals and nine points in that game.

Mark Giordano finished by saying Knies might want to face Tampa Bay again in the playoffs.

"I’m sure he’s probably hoping the Leafs face Tampa Bay in the playoffs at some point—he just lights them up," he said with a laugh.

So far, Matthew Knies has played 157 NHL games. He has 44 goals, 47 assists and 91 points in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama