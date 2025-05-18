Ex-Maple Leafs captain John Tavares names $2,775,000 Maple Leafs teammate as 'premier power forward'

Former Maple Leafs captain John Tavares praised teammate Matthew Knies ahead of Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. He called Knies a “premier power forward” and said the young forward quickly became a key part of the team. Tavares spoke about how much Knies has grown over the past couple of seasons and how he now plays a vital role in all situations.
Matthew Knies - signed to a three-year contract worth $2,775,000, with a salary cap hit of $925,000 per year - will be in the lineup for Game 7 despite taking a hard hit in Game 6 from Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola. The hit briefly raised concerns, but Knies was able to return and played a full role in practice the following day. Head coach Craig Berube confirmed that Knies is healthy and won’t face any restrictions during the game.
So far in the playoffs, Matthew Knies scored five goals, the second-highest on the team. Knies has been effective in front of the net, creating space and causing problems for goalies. That will be important tonight against Sergei Bobrovsky, who has allowed only three goals in the past three games.
John Tavares spoke to reporters while missing a tooth after taking a puck to the face during practice. He didn’t seem too bothered and used the moment to turn attention back to Knies.
"The steps he's taken and becoming just a premier power forward and plays in all situations and has made some key plays, had some big moments for us already, so good to see him out there and getting ready to go," Tavares said (1:09).
Knies practiced with his regular linemates - Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner - and will be part of a line that Toronto hopes can produce goals early.
The Toronto Maple Leafs won Game 6 by playing intense, simple hockey and focusing on defense. They blocked 31 shots and limited Florida’s chances. Toronto has lost six straight Game 7s, but they hope this one will be different.
John Tavares offers support to Mark Scheifele after his father’s passing
John Tavares shared his sympathy for Mark Scheifele and his family after the passing of Scheifele’s father. He said the news was unfortunate and everyone in the locker room and the hockey world thinks of him.
Tavares said the team thinks of Scheifele and wishes his family the best during this tough time. He also expressed his satisfaction with Scheifele’s performance in the game.
“Yeah I think first and foremost, everyone in our locker room and in the hockey world is mourning and feeling for him,” John Tavares said via theleafsnation.com. “Incredibly difficult news, it’s really sad, so feeling for him and thinking of his family, wish them the best."
He said it was an incredible effort, especially considering the circumstances.
