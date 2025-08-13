  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Sidney Crosby
  • Ex-Maple Leafs D-man recalls ugly run-in with Sidney Crosby - "He always gonna get the upper hand"

Ex-Maple Leafs D-man recalls ugly run-in with Sidney Crosby - "He always gonna get the upper hand"

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 13, 2025 19:56 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Carlo Colaiacovo recalls heated on ice battle with Sidney Crosby (image credit: IMAGN)

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo shared a story about an on-ice clash with Sidney Crosby early in the Penguins captain’s career. The game took place on December 29, 2006, at Mellon Arena, a venue Colaiacovo said he never enjoyed playing in.

Ad
"I’ve told you how much I hated playing Mellon Arena," Colaiacovo said on Wednesday, via TSN's "First Up." "I would know going in that I would leave the night with a stat of minus two, minus three, minus four," he said.

He explained that the incident started with a battle in the corner.

"We were competing for a puck, and I was trying to box him out and pin him up against the boards," Colaiacovo said. "He just kept throwing elbows at me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After that, Crosby rolled off him and slashed him behind the legs.

"Next thing you know, my wires crossed," Colaiacovo said. "I chase him to the front of the net, and I just whack him with two hands right behind the knee."

Crosby went down, the referee called a penalty and Pittsburgh scored on the power play. Colaiacovo said then-Leafs coach Paul Maurice spoke to him during the intermission.

Ad
"Carl, that’s Sidney Crosby you’re playing against," Colaiacovo said. "You can’t be doing that stuff against Sidney Crosby. You’re going to be out of the lineup."

Colaiacovo responded and asked him if he saw what happened.

"Did you see the elbows the guy threw at me?" Colaiacovo said. "He slashed me first."

However, he admitted that it was a mistake from him.

Ad
"You got to know against Crosby, he was always going to get the upper hand," Colaiacovo said. "It was just a dumb mistake by me."

For Colaiacovo, that night was a learning moment about how difficult it was to win battles against a player like Crosby.

Ad

Kyle Dubas dismisses Sidney Crosby trade rumors

Pittsburgh Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas spoke about the trade rumors involving Sidney Crosby on Tuesday. He said the speculation has become its own subgenre of hockey journalism, and that addressing it would only make it grow.

Dubas praised Crosby’s commitment to the team.

"Everything he does is relentlessly focused on getting the best out of the Pittsburgh Penguins and out of himself,” Dubas said, via the "Cam and Strick Podcast."

Crosby is coming off his 20th NHL season, all with the Penguins since being drafted No. 1 in 2005. In 2024-25, he recorded 33 goals and 58 assists for 91 points, leading the team despite missing the playoffs for the third straight year. Over 1,352 games, he has 1,687 points and remains one of the league’s most consistent players.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications