Former Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer doesn't mince words when discussing the possibility of Ryan Reaves playing in the second round of the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs advanced past the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of their first-round series and will now take on the defending champions Florida Panthers in Round 2. Known for their physical style of hockey, the Cats present a challenge that the Leafs aim to counter with equal intensity throughout the series.

Many fans are questioning whether this is the moment to bring enforcer Ryan Reaves back into the lineup to match the Panthers' strength. However, Rosehill strongly disagrees, arguing that Reaves would not be effective.

He believes that Reaves is out of game shape, having not played recently, and lacks the speed needed for playoff hockey.

"No, no, not in a million years. he's rusty as hell. He hasn't played in a long time. He’s not really fast enough. He’s going to be a big distraction. He’s going to try to run around and bury someone, maybe take a penalty, and you're not going to be able to put your fourth line out there.," Rosehill said.

He added:

"He's just not going to be a factor in this series. The writing is already on the wall; he's not going to go out there and scare anybody. There hasn't been a single fight in the playoffs this whole season... what is he going to go fight like who, like what are you talking about? No, he's not going to be a factor that's already decided, the way they utilized him down the stretch."

Before being placed on waivers by the Leafs, Reaves racked up two points through as many assists in 35 regular-season games.

Ryan Reaves placed on waivers by Maple Leafs

Before the March 7 trade deadline, Ryan Reaves was placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs. After going unclaimed, he was reassigned to the Toronto Marlies, the Leafs' AHL affiliate.

According to reports, the decision was mainly driven by the Maple Leafs' need to free up salary cap space for potential roster additions. Meanwhile, Game 1 of Round 2 between the Leafs and Panthers takes place on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

